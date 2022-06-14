English
    Last Updated : June 14, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks sink again, as S&P 500 enters 'bear market'

      Wall Street stocks sank early on June 13, tumbling into a "bear market" in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening this week amid runaway inflation. The market's latest losses, which come on the heels of three straight down sessions, put the S&P 500 into a bear market, defined as a 20 percent drop from a market peak. Read here to know more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Future Retail case: NCLT to continue hearing Amazon's plea
      Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback
      PM Modi in Maharashtra for multiple events
      June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon to occur
      World Blood Donor Day
      Tomorrow:
      US Federal Reserve to release its next monetary policy statement
      President poll: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee & West Bengal CM calls Oppn meet on June 15

      Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer for good

      Close

    • Big Story

      CPI inflation at 7.04% in May, meets consensus estimates

      India's headline retail inflation rate eased to 7.04 percent in May from April's near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent thanks to a favourable base effect, according to data released on June 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Dividend yield MFs back in limelight

      Dividend yield mutual funds have become one of the top categories among equity funds on generating higher returns over the last one-year time frame. The category delivered about 11 percent in the last one year, while the Nifty 500 TRI generated 6 percent. Here's a list of top mid-cap and small-cap stocks held by the eight dividend yield schemes as of May 31. Read here for more.

    • Tech Tattle

      Vivo X80 Pro Review

      Can Vivo X80 Pro hold its own against the best of the best smartphones? Find out here

    • Startup Tales

      Office space occupied by startups to touch 14 mn sq ft by 2024

      Unicorns, or startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more, are likely to occupy about 14 million sq ft of office space by 2024, a two-fold rise from the current level. This is led by large offices that unicorns are likely to lease across major markets of Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, a report said. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      World's smallest singer spotted at Mumbai airport after meeting AR Rahman

      18-year-old Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik, known as the world's smallest singer, who came to India to attend AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. Read about this story here.

