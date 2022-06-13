English
    World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik spotted at Mumbai airport after meeting AR Rahman

    Abdu Rozik had shared a video of him performing at Khatija's wedding reception in Chennai with AR Rahman watching him from a short distance.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    This was 18-year-old artiste Abdu Rozik's maiden trip to India. (Image credit: ANI)

    Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik, who came to India to attend AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport.

    This was the 18-year-old artiste's, known as the world's smallest singer, maiden trip to India.

    The singer had on Sunday shared a video of him performing at Khatija's wedding reception in Chennai with AR Rahman watching him from a short distance. The video ended with Rahman shaking hands with Rozik as others applaud. Rozik dedicated the song 'Papa Kehte Hain' to the music maestro and called him his ‘godfather’ in the caption.

    Speaking to Times of India, Rozik said that he as in awe of Chennai and couldn't wait to explore other cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. “I love it here,” he said. “People in India are so warm and loving. I am glad that they recognised me; some even took pictures with me. I went to the beach, swam in the ocean, and enjoyed eating masala dosa.”

    Abdu Rozik further told the publication that he shares a special bond with Rahman and his family. “Ameen (Rahman’s son and musician) knew the work I was doing and reached out to me. We continued to keep in touch, and then, we first met in Dubai. We became good friends and later, I met AR Rahmanji. I played the piano and we all had an impromptu jam session. That was my first meeting with him," he said.

    Read more: AR Rahman named ambassador of Indo-UK culture platform

    The singer was later invited to perform at the Expo where he got to perform with Rahman on stage. "I sang Mustafa Mustafa along with him on stage. It was such an honour to perform with an Oscar-winning composer, who is known globally for his music. I was definitely nervous when singing his lines. But he was sweet enough to let me sing fully. To share the stage with one of my favourite musicians was a dream-come-true moment for me,” Rozik said.

    (With inputs from ANI)
    Tags: #Abdu Rozik #AR Rahman #Khatija #world's smallest singer
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 01:58 pm
