Jeep India launches Compass trim at Rs 21.95 lakh

Jeep India on Monday said it has launched the Night Eagle trim model of Jeep Compass with the price starting at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Compass Night Eagle variant comes as the company has been observing strong demand for the Jeep Compass portfolio, especially for the Trailhawk variant, whose waiting period has now increased to almost four months, the automaker said in a statement. More here