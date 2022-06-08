English
    Moderna says Omicron-specific booster generates strong immune response

    Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine booster, which targets both the original coronavirus strain and Omicron, elicited a stronger immune response against the variant than the company's previous vaccine.

    Reuters
    June 08, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets both the original coronavirus strain and Omicron produced a better immune response against the variant than its original vaccine.

    The booster raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold in a study. The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 micrograms level.

    "We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the Omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

    Shares of Moderna were up by 2% in premarket trading.

     
    Reuters
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 05:19 pm
