English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Turkish Ambassador Addresses Press Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MC Explains: What happens to your expired bank-issued gift cards? Here’s the answer

    According to RBI data, 11.6 million bank-Issued gift cards worth Rs 85.25 crore expired as of December 31, 2022.

    Harsh Kumar
    February 07, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    All of us are familiar with gift cards issued by banks. What is a gift card? Its functionality and appearance are similar to a debit card’s, the only difference being that it is preloaded with a specific amount of money by the person who gifts it. The gift card recipient can then use the money loaded in the card to make a variety of online and in-person retail transactions using electronic payments.

    What happens to the expired or unspent amount on these cards?

    On 6 February, the finance ministry disclosed that as of December 31, 2022, the total number of expired gift cards was 11.6 crore with an outstanding unspent balance of Rs 85.25 crore.

    In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that according to the Reserve Bank of India RBI guidelines, banks are permitted to issue prepaid gift instruments with a maximum value of each not exceeding Rs10,000, with a minimum validity of one year.