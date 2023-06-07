Maruti Suzuki rolls out Jimny at Rs. 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that its Jimny Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) will be available at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version. The 5-door Jimny, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo during January this year, will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices.

The lifestyle SUV, which will be pitted against Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, will be retailed across 600 Nexa stores in the country

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in a total of six variants and two trim levels: Zeta and Alpha. While the base Zeta MT is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Zeta AT would be available at Rs 13.94 lakh. The Alpha trim, which is equipped with the MT gearbox is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh, and is priced at Rs 14.89 lakh for the one with the AT gearbox, The top-end Dual-tone Alpha variants are priced at Rs 13.85 (MT) and Rs 15.05 lakh (AT).

While announcing the prices of the Jimny, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker."

The 5-door Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 103bhp of maximum power and 134Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Maruti Suzuki claims that while the manual variant has a fuel efficiency of 16.94kpl, the automatic variant delivers a mileage of 16.39kpl.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: A worthy successor to the Gypsy

India’s largest has garnered more than 32,000 bookings since it commenced bookings for the SUV on January 12. While the MT variant accounted for 50% of the bookings, the remaining 50% were generated from AT variant.

“India holds a significant position for Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world,” added Takeuchi.

The Jimny is also equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, push start/stop button, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny: A worthy successor to the Gypsy? | Drive Report

(This is a developing story)