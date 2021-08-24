MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

What's powering IT? 14 stocks clock returns of 100-400% so far in 2021

Bigger deal sizes and higher spending by enterprises on cloud migration and digital technology are likely to sustain the growth of Indian IT companies.

Kshitij Anand
August 24, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

The S&P BSE Information Technology index, which hit a fresh high of 34,061.08 on August 23, has already rallied about 40 percent so far in 2021.

Seven IT stocks hit 52-week highs on the same day – HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services, MindTree, Tata Consultancy Services, Mphasis and Tech Mahindra.

On a year-to-date basis, as many as 14 stocks, mostly from the midcap IT segment, registered gains ranging from 100 percent to 400 percent – among them, MindTree, Persistent Systems, Mastek, Tata Elxsi, Nelco, Happiest Minds, Brightcom Group and Majesco.

IT Stock 2408_001

What’s powering the rally and will it continue? The momentum in the IT index comes from the June quarter results, the pipeline of confirmed deals and sustainable margins, which are positive for IT companies.

Close

Related stories

“IT stocks have been witnessing strong traction on the back of a shift to digital and cloud technology because of the Covid situation, which led companies to adopt the work-from-home culture,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – research, Religare Broking Ltd. “Further, IT companies’ order books grew healthily as there is a noticeable increase in technology spending and demand also continues to rise in the global as well as domestic markets.”

Mishra said cost control, better-than-expected earnings and an optimistic outlook by managements have boosted investor confidence.

“Digitalisation technology, new orders, cost control and management support will continue to drive growth for the sector,” he added.

Dollar growth

Tier-2 IT companies grew at almost double the rate of tier-1 companies on an organic basis.

“In the quarter, tier-I companies grew 5.2 percent QoQ (3 percent on organic basis) and tier-II companies grew 8.2 percent QoQ (6 percent on organic basis). Wipro and Coforge reported robust numbers, up 12.2 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively, led by acquisitions,” ICICIDirect said in a report.

The acceleration in the order books and the deal pipeline for tier-1 and tier-2 companies continues to be strong, led by an increase in deal sizes and higher spending by enterprises on cloud migration and digital technology.

In the current quarter, growth is being led by banking, financial services and insurance, retail, hi-tech, communication and healthcare. Even verticals that were laggards like travel and energy & utilities are seeing healthy traction, according to the report.

IT companies are witnessing improved traction in digital technology, which is a key driver of their revenue growth.

“We believe we are in the first phase of a multi-year technology transformation phase driven by digital technologies. In the current phase, enterprises are building a cloud-based foundation that will serve as a resilient, secure, scalable digital core,” the report added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #cloud technology #Infosys #IT #IT index #June quarter earnings #largecap #TCS
first published: Aug 24, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.