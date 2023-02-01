English
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    What gets costlier and what would be cheaper?

    In recent years, emphasis has been to encourage 'Make in India', de-carbonised economy and China plus themes

    Moneycontrol Research
    February 01, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

    Each year budget provides an occasion to tweak custom duties with an aim to rationalize tax structure and support underlying themes. In recent years, emphasis has been to encourage “Make in India”, de-carbonized economy and China plus themes. Some of these are reflected in the current budget announcements as well.

    Here is the list of items which gets costlier and cheaper:

    What gets costlier

