App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Indices gain 1% amid F&O expiry, GDP data, mixed global cues; rupee flat

India's fiscal deficit for the month of October stood at Rs 68,900 crore against Rs 53,900 crore, while revenue deficit was at Rs 61,400 crore versus Rs 40,800 crore, YoY.

Rakesh Patil
BSE, stock exchange
BSE, stock exchange
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market finished the week on a positive note with record highs amid November F&O expiry, domestic data, and mixed global markets on the back of new United States law backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

After starting the week on a strong note, Indian benchmark indices along with Nifty Bank rose to a fresh all-time high during the week, but investors booked profit at the end ahead of the gross domestic product (GDP) data.

India's Q2FY20 GDP growth stood at 4.5 percent versus 5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and versus 7 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Close

India's fiscal deficit for the month of October stood at Rs 68,900 crore against Rs 53,900 crore, while revenue deficit was at Rs 61,400 crore versus Rs 40,800 crore, YoY.

related news

The October spending was at Rs 1.66 lakh crore against Rs 1.52 lakh crore and receipts were at Rs 97,400 crore versus Rs 98,500 crore, YoY.

In the past week, the Sensex rose 437.12 points (1.07 percent) to end at 40,793.81, while the Nifty added 141.6 points (1.18 percent) to end at 12,056.

The Sensex and Nifty index touched a fresh record high of 41,163.79 and 12,158.80 respectively on November 28.

During the week, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the total market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore and also became the most valued company in terms of market capitalisation.

"Markets will react to the GDP numbers in early trade on December 2. The recent feud between the US and China over Hong Kong could induce volatility in the global markets. Amid all, we reiterate our bullish view and suggest continuing with a stock-specific trading approach," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers the past week as they bought equities worth Rs 4,798.18 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3218.01 crore.

On a weekly basis, the rupee ended marginally lower at 71.74 on November 29 versus the November 22 closing of 71.71.

"There is some more steam left in the current move on the upside. For the Nifty a plausible minor degree dip towards 12,000 can be considered as a fresh buying opportunity. The short term target for the Nifty is placed at 12,350," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The BSE mid-cap index added 2.35 percent, while the small-cap index rose 1.55 percent and the BSE large-cap index was up 1.20 percent in the past week.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

On the BSE, SBI added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel and HDFC. On the other hand, L&T lost the most in terms of market value.

mcap

The Nifty Media index underperformed the sectoral indices with a loss of 7.2 percent during the week.

sector new

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.