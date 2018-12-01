Week in 5 charts: Higher rupee, falling crude help Sensex, Nifty gain 3%

The Sensex and Nifty ended with marginal gain on Friday but recorded positive close for a fifth consecutive day as both the indices posted more

than 3 percent gain for the week ended November 30.

Positive November expiry, falling crude oil prices, appreciating rupee, ongoing polling in five states, and positive global cues are some of the

factors that helped the market to close positive in each session of the week.

The Nifty50 has rallied nearly 6 percent in November expiry against October expiry cut of 0.98 percent.

The Sensex rose 3.5 percent this week, or 1213 points, to ending at 36194.30, while Nifty surged 3.3 percent, or 350 points, to close at 10876.76.

On a weekly basis, the rupee gained 1.5 percent (Rs 1.08) against the dollar as it ended at 69.59 on November 30 against November 22, closing of 70.67 against the dollar.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1 percent in July-September, down from 8.2 percent in the previous quarter as high fuel prices, a

sliding rupee and relatively weaker rural demand seem to have applied the brakes on the economy.

The S&P BSE Largecap index rallied 2.91 percent, while S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap Index rose 1.07 percent and 0.53 percent, respectively.

The Nifty IT index has outperformed other sectoral indices with a gain of 5.8 percent during the week.

On the BSE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industires (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys.