Want to create wealth? Stay with IT, pharma, Specialty Chemicals & Consumption: Aul Suri

Indian market climbed all wall of worries to touch fresh record highs in the run-up to Diwali 2020, and if someone wants to create wealth then it makes sense to shift to sectors such as IT, Pharma, Specialty Chemicals as well as Consumption as the world shifts to new normal amid an outbreak of COVID-19, said Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Going forward, massive wealth creation could happen in these sectors. Leadership in the market on a long-term basis is likely to remain with IT, Pharma, Specialty Chemicals as well as Consumption. These are the sectors where my fund is positioned,” he said Suri.

Why these sectors could play out well in the long term? Atul explains that investors should play those themes which are multi-year theories and not a function of currency play.

"The way we consume has changed, and the way we entertain has changed. I would play on those themes which are changing habits rather than focusing on a small spurt in some sector,” said Suri.

Top Muhurat play:

One sector which is beaten down, under-owned, unloved and at the same time, has a lot of focus from the government is Realty sector.

According to Suri, the top play in the realty sector is Godrej Properties. It is one of the best quality stocks in which leverage is not very high. “This is one stock I could own and sleep well,” he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.