Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with JSW Energy, UTI AMC & Balaji Amines?

Indian market closed in the green for the fourth consecutive day in a row on August 26. Both Sensex and Nifty gave up gains to close flat on the August F&O series expiry day.

Sectorally, buying was seen in energy, power, oil & gas and capital goods while selling was visible in telecom, metal and public sector indices.

Stocks that were in focus include JSW Energy, which rose nearly 5 percent, Balaji Amines (rose more than 8 percent), UTI AMC (closed with gains of over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday).

Here's what Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

JSW Energy:

After a strong uptrend rally from Rs 167 to 258, the stock is currently hovering within the range of Rs 210 to 250 price range.

The daily formation indicates that the non-directional activity is likely to continue in the near future. Perhaps, traders are waiting for the either side breakout.

For the bulls, Rs 260 would be an important breakout level to watch. If the stock manages to close above the same, then we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards Rs 275-290.

On the flip side, if the stock starts trading below Rs. 220 then the weakness may increase further which could take it towards Rs. 200.

UTI AMC:

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed higher bottom series formation and post formation it is consistently trading above the 20-Day SMA or Rs. 1050 level.

Positive uptrend texture on the daily charts and a strong bullish candle on the weekly charts suggest high chances of a fresh uptrend rally from the current levels.

Unless, it starts trading below Rs. 1050, positional traders retain an optimistic stance and look for a target Rs. 1250-1315.

Fresh buying can be considered now and on dips, if any between Rs. 1145 and 1100 levels with a stop loss below Rs. 1050

Balaji Amines:

In this month so far, the stock rallied over 15 percent. On Thursday, the stock opened on a positive note and despite tepid market conditions it maintain the strong momentum.

On the daily chart, it has formed a bullish continuation formation which is broadly positive for the Balaji Amines.

For the swing trades Rs. 3600 would be the key support levels to watch out. Above the same bullish formation likely to continue up to Rs.4000.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.