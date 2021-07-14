Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with CDSL, Atul Auto & Aditya Birla Money?

live bse live

Indian market bounced back on July 13 after closing flat in the previous trading session. The Nifty50 reclaimed 15,800 while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied by about 400 points.

Sectorally, buying was seen in banks, finance, energy, and oil & gas stocks while profit taking was visible in IT, FMCG and telecom stocks.

Stocks that were in focus include CDSL, which rallied by over 15 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high, Atul Auto (rose by over 17 percent), and Aditya Birla Money (closed with gains of about 18 percent). All the stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

CDSL: Hold

This counter appears to have registered a consolidation breakout as it emerged out of its 6-weeks sideways move in a narrow trading band.

Moreover, for the last 20 weeks, it seems to be moving in some sort of narrow ascending channel. Hence, if it sustains above Rs 1,090 levels then eventually a higher target of Rs 1,370 can be expected based on the weekly channel breakouts.

Long-term investors who managed to enter at much lower levels can continue with a stop below Rs 1,090 whereas fresh buying is advised only on a dip into the zone of Rs 1,167–1,148.

Atul Auto: Buy on dips

This counter seems to have registered multiple breakouts on the weekly charts and emerged out of a narrow trading range.

On the weekly charts, it was struggling to register a close above its critical resistance point of Rs 203 levels and the current breakout cleared that hurdle on massive volumes which can pave the way for a sustainable up move and hence a bigger target of Rs 268 can be expected.

Therefore, positional traders can hold for a bigger target of 260 whereas fresh buying can be considered in the zone of 219 – 208 levels with a stop below 203.

AB Money: Book profits

The way this counter is rallying in the last couple of weeks on relatively much higher volumes is clearly suggesting that it has embarked on a fresh leg of an uptrend.

However, as this counter witnessed a sharp upswing in the last 5 trading sessions some consolidation or profit booking can’t be ruled out but sustaining above 67 levels a higher target of 97 can’t be ruled out.

Therefore, positional traders who bought at much lower levels can hold whereas fresh buying is advisable only on dip between 74 – 69 levels with a stop below 67 on a closing basis.