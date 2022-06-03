Top Performing smallcases for the last 6 months: Dec 2021 - May 2022

The last 6 months has been a bumpy ride for Mr Market. Recently, global cues and the US Fed’s stance on their policy to lower inflation have hurt market sentiments , ending markets in red. A fresh jump in oil prices just made matters worse. May also saw the launch of certain IPOs like LIC & Delhivery and the steam around IPOs doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In midst of all this let us have a look at the Top Performing smallcases of May 2022.
Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been succesful in bringing a different flavour to investing making acccess easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.
Here are the Top performing smallcases of the last 6 months from Dec 2021 - May 2022:
TAARE ZAMEEN PAR
- Managed by: Stayvan
- Strategy:
These smallcase has 7 independent stocks from different sectors across market cap.This smallcase follows a SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.
Top 10 Insider Trading
- Managed by: Nooresh Merani
- Strategy:
Top 10 Insider Trading actively tracks Open Market Buying and Selling by PromotersThis smallcase comes out with Interesting Stocks worth Investing based on Owner’s actions
Omni Bharat Defence
- Managed by: Omniscience Capital
- Strategy:
This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universeThe underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.
Underdogs too will shine
- Managed by: Ambareesh Baliga
- Strategy:
This smallcase aims to capture Alpha from Non-Belief to Dis-beliefThese are fundamentally good stocks with excellent management but have been out of favour
Craving Alpha Core
- Managed by: Craving Alpha
- Strategy:
Old School Value Investing portfolio for you amidst all the AI jargonSuitable- for those investing less than 30% of liquid net worth with no plan to liquidate within at-least SIX MONTHS (at least = 20 lakhs)