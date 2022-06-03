Top Performing smallcases for the last 6 months: Dec 2021 - May 2022

The last 6 months has been a bumpy ride for Mr Market. Recently, global cues and the US Fed’s stance on their policy to lower inflation have hurt market sentiments , ending markets in red. A fresh jump in oil prices just made matters worse. May also saw the launch of certain IPOs like LIC & Delhivery and the steam around IPOs doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In midst of all this let us have a look at the Top Performing smallcases of May 2022.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been succesful in bringing a different flavour to investing making acccess easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here are the Top performing smallcases of the last 6 months from Dec 2021 - May 2022:

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

- Managed by: Stayvan

- Strategy:

These smallcase has 7 independent stocks from different sectors across market cap.

This smallcase follows a SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.

Top 10 Insider Trading

- Managed by: Nooresh Merani

- Strategy:

Top 10 Insider Trading actively tracks Open Market Buying and Selling by Promoters

This smallcase comes out with Interesting Stocks worth Investing based on Owner’s actions

Omni Bharat Defence

- Managed by: Omniscience Capital

- Strategy:

This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.

Underdogs too will shine

- Managed by: Ambareesh Baliga

- Strategy:

This smallcase aims to capture Alpha from Non-Belief to Dis-belief

These are fundamentally good stocks with excellent management but have been out of favour

Craving Alpha Core

- Managed by: Craving Alpha

- Strategy:

Old School Value Investing portfolio for you amidst all the AI jargon

Suitable- for those investing less than 30% of liquid net worth with no plan to liquidate within at-least SIX MONTHS (at least = 20 lakhs)

