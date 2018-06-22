App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advised selling Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2,790 and stoploss at Rs 2,855.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 opened with a gap up at 10,808.45 and hit an intraday high of 10,809.60 but it could sustain those levels for long and immediately turned volatile on Thursday. After the tussle between bulls-bears, the index finally drifted lower in the last couple of hours of trade and fell below 10,750 levels. It closed down 30.90 points at 10,741.10.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,708.13, followed by 10,675.17. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,791.83 and 10,842.57.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,496.9 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,406.9, followed by 26,316.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,634.9, followed by 26,772.9.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1,310 and target of Rs 1,350

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 312 and target price of Rs 327

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss at Rs 294 and target price of Rs 306

Sell BEML with a stoploss at Rs 870 and target price of Rs 825

Sell NBCC with a stoploss at Rs 84 and target price of Rs 80

Mitessh Thakkar of Mitesshthakkar.com

Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stoploss of Rs 164.25 and target price of Rs 154

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss of Rs 292.9 and target price of Rs 310

Sell Kajaria Ceramics with a stoploss at Rs 518 and target price at Rs 485

Buy Reliance Industries with a stoploss at Rs 1,013 and target price of Rs 1,065

Sell Axis Bank with a stoploss at Rs 520.5 and target price of Rs 500

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2,790 and stoploss at Rs 2,855

Sell Pidilite Industries with a target price at Rs 1,000 and stoploss at Rs 1,051

Sell Tech Mahindra with a target price at Rs 672 and stoploss at Rs 691

Sell Wockhardt with a target price at Rs 660 and stoploss at Rs 690

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:01 am

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.