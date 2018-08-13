App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying Berger Paints with target at Rs 350 and stop loss at Rs 320, Eicher Motors with target at Rs 30000 and stop loss at Rs 28500 and Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1310 and stop loss at Rs 1272.

The bears managed to take control at Dalal Street as the Nifty50 snapped a five-day winning streak on August 10. The index after opening lower remained in the negative territory throughout the session, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts and Spinning Top pattern on the weekly scale.

The index continued to gain for a third consecutive week, rising 0.6 percent taking the total three-week gain to 3.8 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 155.14 points to 37,869.23 and the Nifty Midcap index participated in the fall, shedding half a percent while the sectoral trend was mixed.
The Nifty50, after opening lower at 11,474.95, extended losses as the day progressed and hit an intraday low of 11,419.65, dragged by banking and financials, and metals. The index closed 41.20 points lower at 11,429.50.


According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,406.53, followed by 11,383.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,465.63 and 11,501.77.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,124.25, down 195.75 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,015.3, followed by 27,906.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,305.5, followed by 28,486.8.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: 

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Tata Motors DVR with stop loss of Rs 145, target of Rs 132

Sell Can Fin Homes with stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 310

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with stop loss of Rs 208, target of Rs 192

Buy Berger Paints with stop loss of Rs 324, target of Rs 338

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with stop loss of Rs 1500, target of Rs 1545

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell UPL with stop loss at Rs 638 and target of Rs 615

Sell Ujjivan Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 359 and target of Rs 332

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 252 and target of Rs 240

Buy United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1190 and target of Rs 1240

Buy Strides Shasun with stop loss at Rs 404 and target of Rs 417

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Berger Paints with target at Rs 350 and stop loss at Rs 320

Buy Eicher Motors with target at Rs 30000 and stop loss at Rs 28500

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1310 and stop loss at Rs 1272

Sell Canara Bank with target at Rs 270 and stop loss at Rs 295

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:42 am

