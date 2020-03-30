Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Bears maintained their stronghold on the markets for the sixth consecutive week that ended on March 27. It made some recovery after the Rs 1.7 lakh crore welfare package announced by the Finance Ministry and the Rs 3.7 lakh crore liquidity stimulus package from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) soothed sentiment.

However, benchmark indices underperformed their global peers as investors remained cautious over growth after a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced earlier in the week to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While the BSE Sensex was down 100.37 points at 29,815.59, the Nifty50 dropped 85.20 points to 8,660.25. The carnage was much worse in the broader markets as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged 7-8 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,600, target of Rs 2,450

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 4,700, target of Rs 4,550

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 385, target of Rs 405

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 400, target of Rs 425

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target of Rs 1,455

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 415

Sell Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 17,800, target at Rs 16,800

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 396, target at Rs 381

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 71, target at Rs 65

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 422

Sell Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,025

Sell Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 133.5, target at Rs 123

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​