Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Powered by short-covering rally, benchmark indices on March 25 surged nearly 7 percent. Sensex jumped 2,116 points while Nifty topped 8,376 in intraday trade.
Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Energy index surged over 10 percent while the Bankex and Finance indices jumped 9 percent. All sectoral indices ended in the green.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 7,896.15, followed by 7,474.45. If the index moves upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,558.15 and 8,798.45.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 18,481.05, up 8.03 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 17,164.33, followed by 15,847.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,269.03 and 20,056.96.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 640
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 840, target of Rs 900
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 850, target of Rs 910
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target of Rs 1,340
Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 50, target of Rs 64
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 78, target of Rs 83
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 350
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 241, target of Rs 255
Buy Strides Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 315, target of Rs 335
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,604, target of Rs 1,700
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 739, target of Rs 785
Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 380, target of Rs 345
Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 540Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
