Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Powered by short-covering rally, benchmark indices on March 25 surged nearly 7 percent. Sensex jumped 2,116 points while Nifty topped 8,376 in intraday trade.

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Energy index surged over 10 percent while the Bankex and Finance indices jumped 9 percent. All sectoral indices ended in the green.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 7,896.15, followed by 7,474.45. If the index moves upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,558.15 and 8,798.45.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 18,481.05, up 8.03 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 17,164.33, followed by 15,847.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,269.03 and 20,056.96.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 640

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 840, target of Rs 900

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 850, target of Rs 910

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target of Rs 1,340

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 50, target of Rs 64

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 78, target of Rs 83

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 350

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 241, target of Rs 255

Buy Strides Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 315, target of Rs 335

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,604, target of Rs 1,700

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 739, target of Rs 785

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 380, target of Rs 345

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 540

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​