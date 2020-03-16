Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices lost more than 9 percent in the week ended March 13, though the sharp rebound on last Friday from lower circuit levels soothed sentiment and curtailed losses to major extent.

The recovery seen on Friday was largely driven by value-buying, rally in global peers on more stimulus hopes, short-covering and DIIs buying. But overall sentiment still remains negative due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outside of China.

The sell-off seen last week was driven by rising cases in the United States and Europe, and Covid-19 being labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,953.77 followed by 7,952.33. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,558.02 and 11,160.83.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,455.13, followed by 19,743.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,774.23 and 28,382.07.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 318, target of Rs 345

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 465

Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1480, target of Rs 1600

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1780, target of Rs 1860

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3800, target of Rs 4200

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 800

Sell Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 136 and target of Rs 115

Sell Piramal Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 1060 and target of Rs 950

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 95 and target of Rs 82

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 300.5 for target of Rs 275

Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 386 for target of Rs 360

Buy Vodafone Idea around Rs 5.20-5.00 with stop loss of Rs 4.5 for target of Rs 6.5

Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 417 for target of Rs 390

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​