Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian equity market witnessed selling pressure for the second session in a row on February 10, largely weighed down by concerns around coronavirus.

Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 40,979.62 while Nifty ended with a loss of 67 points, or 0.55 percent, at 12,031.50.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,980.37, followed by 11,929.23. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,093.07 and 12,154.63.

Nifty Bank closed 0.46 percent down at 31,058.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,927.34, followed by 30,796.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,218.94 and 31,379.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 576, target of Rs 594

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1565, target of Rs 1610

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4700, target of Rs 4820

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1650, target of Rs 1710

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2140, target of Rs 2200

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 748 and target of Rs 731

Sell Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 194 and target of Rs 182

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 173 and target of Rs 163

Buy Union Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 48 and target of Rs 55

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 72390 for target of Rs 75000

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1854 and target of Rs 1900

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 330 for target of Rs 345 and

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 679 for target of Rs 710

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​