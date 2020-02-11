App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 42
BJP+ : 17

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests buying MRF with a stop loss of Rs 72390 for target of Rs 75000 and Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1854 and target of Rs 1900.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian equity market witnessed selling pressure for the second session in a row on February 10, largely weighed down by concerns around coronavirus.

Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 40,979.62 while Nifty ended with a loss of 67 points, or 0.55 percent, at 12,031.50.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,980.37, followed by 11,929.23. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,093.07 and 12,154.63.

Close

Nifty Bank closed 0.46 percent down at 31,058.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,927.34, followed by 30,796.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,218.94 and 31,379.67.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 576, target of Rs 594

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1565, target of Rs 1610

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4700, target of Rs 4820

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1650, target of Rs 1710

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2140, target of Rs 2200

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 748 and target of Rs 731

Sell Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 194 and target of Rs 182

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 173 and target of Rs 163

Buy Union Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 48 and target of Rs 55

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 72390 for target of Rs 75000

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1854 and target of Rs 1900

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 330 for target of Rs 345 and

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 679 for target of Rs 710

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.