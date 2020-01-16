App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 259 and target of Rs 268 and TCS with stop loss at Rs 2210 and target of Rs 2275.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices snapped their winning streak of four consecutive sessions on January 15 as investors embarked on profit-booking after the December quarter numbers of some banks dented sentiments.

The market traded volatile and finally settled marginally lower, taking a pause after the recent surge. The bias was negative from the beginning due to weak Asian cues ahead of the US-China trade deal. Also, the decline in the banking pack further dragged the index lower.

Sensex closed 80 points, or 0.19 percent, down at 41,872.73, while Nifty finished 19 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 12,343.30.

Close

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,296.33, followed by 12,249.37. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,372.73 and 12,402.17.

related news

Nifty Bank closed 0.77 percent down at 31,824.90. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,663.17, followed by 31,501.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,993.77 and 32,162.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 465

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 177, target of Rs 191

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 565

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 482, target of Rs 510

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 100, target of Rs 112

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 259 and target of Rs 268

Buy TCS with stop loss at Rs 2210 and target of Rs 2275

Buy Castrol India with stop loss at Rs 129 and target of Rs 141

Sell IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1435 and target of Rs 1350

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 46 and target of Rs 49

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1824 and target of Rs 1880

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 58.5 and target of Rs 64

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 208 and target of Rs 220

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:56 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.