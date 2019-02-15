Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Rahul Mohindar, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1345, SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2230, target of Rs 2300 and Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 570, target of Rs 595.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The market fell for fifth consecutive session and closed below 10,750 levels on the Nifty, dragged by Reliance Industries, HDFC Group and IT stocks on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 157.89 points to 35,876.22 while the Nifty50 dropped 47.60 points to 10,746.05 amid consolidation and formed bearish candle on daily scale.

The index traded in a tight range of 10,760-10,730 levels throughout the day, with negative sentiments.

According to Pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10712.3, followed by 10678.6. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10786.2 and then 10826.4.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26970.6 on February 14. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26849.14, followed by 26727.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27061.04, followed by 27151.47.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1345

Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2230, target of Rs 2300

Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 570, target of Rs 595

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 292

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 520, target of Rs 545

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy ITC with stop loss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 290

Sell Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7150 and target of Rs 6820

Buy Mphasis with stop loss at Rs 1040 and target of Rs 1072

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6255 and target of Rs 5800

Buy Jindal Steel & Power above Rs 144 with stop loss of Rs 141 and target of Rs 152

Sell NBCC around Rs 49.50 with stop loss of Rs 51.2 and target of Rs 45

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 84.9 and target of Rs 91

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:11 am

