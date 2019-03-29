App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Syndicate Bank with a stop loss of Rs 40, target of Rs 47, Indian Bank with a stop loss of Rs 274, target of Rs 286 and Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 800, target of Rs 825.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market hit a fresh six-month high and closed the March series expiry day on a strong note on March 28. The Nifty50 crossed its recent swing high and moved closer to 11,600 levels while the Bank Nifty ends at record closing high on hope of rate cut in April policy meeting and recapitalisation of PSU banks.

The BSE Sensex rallied 412.84 or 1.08 percent to 38,545.72 while the Nifty50 climbed 125 points or 1.09 percent to 11,570 and formed bullish candle on daily charts. In March series, BSE Sensex surged 7.5 percent and Nifty50 jumped 7.2 percent, the biggest gains in a series since January 2015.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,485.5, followed by 11,401. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,621.5 and 11,673.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,420.55, up 400.75 points on March 28. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,094.43, followed by 29,768.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,621.43, followed by 30,822.27.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Syndicate Bank with a stop loss of Rs 40, target of Rs 47

Buy Indian Bank with a stop loss of Rs 274, target of Rs 286

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a shttp://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/personal-care/daburindia/DItop loss of Rs 800, target of Rs 825

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 376, target of Rs 392

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 625

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 2660 and target of Rs 2750

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 295 and target of Rs 310

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 599 and target of Rs 635

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 417 and target of Rs 400

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Nestle India with target at Rs 11400-11500 and stop loss at Rs 10800

Buy Indian Bank with target at Rs 300 and stop loss at Rs 264

Buy Siemens with target at Rs 1130 and stop loss at Rs 1060

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with target of Rs 2050 and stop loss at Rs 1970

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:17 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Indian markets to be in green on the last day o ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: BofAML downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 28

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.