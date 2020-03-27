Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Finance Minister announced an economic package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore under the 'Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme' with an aim to protect the poor from the economic fallout of the lockdown.

Sensex closed the day 1,411 points, or 4.94 percent, at 29,946.77, while Nifty ended 324 points, or 3.89 percent, up at 8,641.45.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 8,381.22, followed by 8,120.98. If the index continues moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,825.37 and 9,009.28.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 19,613.90, up 6.13 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,515.84, followed by 17,417.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,560.64 and 21,507.37.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,075, target at Rs 2,200

Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 855

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 950

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 38, target at Rs 50

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 41.5, target at Rs 45

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 279, target at Rs 294

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 153, target at Rs 165

Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 63.4, target at Rs 68

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 40, target of Rs 55

Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 420, target of Rs 460

Sell Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,920, target of Rs 1,800

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 182, target of Rs 165

