Taking Stock | IT stocks push Sensex, Nifty higher; mid and smallcaps disappoint

Boosted by gains in IT and banking heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on June 24.

The market opened in the green and traded in the positive territory throughout the session, with IT stocks leading the rally.

At the close, the Sensex was 393 points, or 0.75 percent, up at 52,699 while the Nifty was 104 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 15,790.45.

As many as 21 stocks ended in the green in the 30-share pack Sensex, with Infosys (up 3.75 percent), TCS (up 3.42 percent), Tech Mahindra (up 2.23 percent) and HCL Tech (up 1.85 percent) emerging as top gainers.

The rally, however, was not broad-based as the BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed with losses of 0.51 percent and 0.22 percent, respectively.

"Supported by positive global equities and strong buying interest in the IT stocks, the domestic market sparked a rally today," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Total FDI inflow in April rose 38 percent year-on-year (YoY) led by a 60 percent YoY rise in equity inflow, reassuring continued liquidity support in the Indian market, he said.

“Global investors have digested the comments from Fed officials and are looking ahead to key data releases like US jobless claims and Bank of England’s decision on interest rates," Nair said.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking, said the prevailing consolidation in the index is largely in line with the global counterparts, so participants should continue to keep a close watch on the world market for cues.

"Despite the positive bias, we’re seeing restricted participation so traders should focus more on the selection of sectors and stocks. On the index front, a decisive break above 15,900 in the Nifty will pave the way for an up move else consolidation will continue," he said.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the IT index rose 2.92 percent to emerge as the top sectoral gainer followed by BSE Teck, which rose 2.52 percent.

On the flip side, the BSE energy index lost 2.15 percent to end the day as the top sectoral loser. Oil and gas, power and utilities sectors fell over a percent each.

Over 400 stocks, including Infosys, TCS and Titan, hit their fresh 52-week highs on BSE. Some 425 stocks, including Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bansal Roofing Products and Kwality Pharmaceuticals, hit their upper circuits on BSE.

Technical view

The Nifty formed a bullish candle and an inside bar pattern on the daily scale as it traded within the range of the last session.

"Now, it has to hold above 15,750 to witness an up move towards 15,900 and 16,000, while on the downside, support can be seen at 15,700 and 15,600," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Rohit Singre, a senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, said the Nifty managed to hold its bullish stream throughout the day with gains of nearly one percent, forming a bullish candle on the daily chart after two consecutive red candles.

"Now supports have again shifted to 15,725-15,650. Any dip will be again buying opportunity around the said levels and we may see some more bounce if the said levels are held. The immediate hurdle is still placed at 15,900 zones," said Singre.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.