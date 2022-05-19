English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | D-Street joins global rout; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2.5% but ITC gains

    Investors lost Rs 6,58,257.76 crore, as market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell to Rs 2,49,19,188.05 crore on May 19 from Rs 2,55,77,445.81 crore on May 18.

    Rakesh Patil
    May 19, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

    The Indian equity market extended the previous session's profit booking and witnessed a free-fall on May 19 on the back of weak global markets.

    After a gap-down start, the benchmark indices remained in negative terrain throughout the session, finishing near the day's low point.

    At close, the Sensex was down 1,416.30 points or 2.61% at 52,792.23, and the Nifty was down 430.90 points or 2.65% at 15,809.40.

    BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices touched lows of 52,669.51 and 15,775.20, intraday.

    Investors lost Rs 6,58,257.76 crore, as market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell to Rs 2,49,19,188.05 crore on May 19 from Rs 2,55,77,445.81 crore on May 18.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The recent earnings reported by the US retailers reflected the heat of high retail inflation, resulting in the rout in Wall Street," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    "Persistent offloading by foreign investors along with mounting fears of an economic slowdown wreaked havoc in the domestic market."

    "In this highly volatile market, investors can focus on sectors like FMCG, Pharma, Capital goods, and manufacturing whose valuations are moderate and reasonable on a long term basis," he added.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,792.23-1,416.30 -2.61%
    Nifty 5015,809.40-430.90 -2.65%
    Nifty Bank33,315.65-848.05 -2.48%
    Nifty 50 15,809.40 -430.90 (-2.65%)
    Thu, May 19, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ITC275.658.85 +3.32%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Wipro451.15-30.10 -6.25%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG37740.40-248.70 -0.65%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT28352.20-1725.50 -5.74%

    Wipro, HCL Technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Power Grid Corporation.

    All the sectoral indices ended in the red with the Nifty Information Technology index falling 5.7 percent and the Metal index declining 4 percent.

    Also Read - Markets melt as global selloff and central bank hawks scare investors

    Stocks and sectors

    On the BSE, the Information Technology index lost 5 percent, metal index fell 4.2 percent, while Auto, Bank, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Realty indices lost over 2 percent each.

    The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost over 2 percent each.

    A long build-up was seen in PI Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Abbott India, while a short build-up was witnessed in Manappuram Finance. L&T Technology Services and Lupin.

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, ITC, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation were among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

    Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Manappuram Finance.

    Outlook for May 20

    Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

    Nifty fell towards the previous swing low on the back of a gap-down start. The trend has turned negative as the Nifty fell below 16,000.

    The immediate support is seen at 15,671; below 15,671 further correction towards 15,400 looks possible. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 16,000.

    Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

    The rout in other Asian indices and European gauges triggered a massive sell-off in local equities as both Sensex & Nifty ended below their crucial psychological levels of 53k & 16k, respectively. Investors fretted over stagflation risks and Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance to rein in inflation by opting for more rate hikes, which would have a bigger impact on the economy going ahead. Till the time FIIs remain net sellers, the south-bound journey will be difficult to reverse.

    In addition, post gap down opening, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle which indicates further weakness from the current levels.

    Currently, the index is trading near the 15,700-15,750 support level, hence a quick pullback rally is not ruled out if the index succeeds to trade above 15,700.

    For traders, as long as the index is trading below 15,900, the correction wave is likely to continue and below the same, it could retest the level of 15,700. On the further downside, the index could slip to 15,600. On the flip side, above 15,900, the Nifty could move up to 16,000-16,100.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
    first published: May 19, 2022 04:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.