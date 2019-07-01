Stocks in the news: ONGC, Jet Airways, Kalpataru Power, JK Paper, ABC India, PNC Infratech, IFCI

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Jet Airways: Hinduja-Etihad consortium is gearing up to bid for company under IBC; Tata Group is exploring potential bid but has not taken final call yet.

Reliance Capital: Company deferred declaration of results.

Avenue Supermarts: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

ONGC: Company seeks partners to bid for 64 oil, gas producing fields.

JSW Steel: Lenders approve company's bid for Asian Colour Coated Ispat, company likely to have offered Rs 1,525 crore upfront to financial creditors - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Eveready Industries: Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PWC) expressed its inability to continue as the auditors of the company. Company appointed Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants as auditors.

Eveready Industries: Company proposed to enter into an transfer/assignment /license agreement with Madhu Jayanti International Private (MJlPL) for transfer and/or license of the relevant and other trademarks (valued at Rs 6 crore) identified assets, if any, relating to the packet tea products of MJlPL.

Syndicate Bank: Board approved to raise capital up to Rs 500 crore during FY 2019—20 by way of qualified institutional placement (DIP) / Follow on public issue preterenlial allotment or any other mode.

NMDC: Company fixed prices of lump ore (65.53, 6-40mm) at Rs 3,100 per tonne and fines (643, - 1 Omm) at Rs 2,860 per tonne.

Deepak Nitrite: Company through its wholly owned subsidiary Deepak Phenolics (DPL) achieves major milestone towards manufacture of phenol and acetone with average capacity utilisation of around 80 percent and having achieved peak capacity utilization of 100 percent in Q4FY19 contributes Rs 927 crore to consolidated turnover of Rs 2,715 crore.

NMDC: Company terminates contract with BHEL for delay in Rs 1,395 crore project.

United Van Der Horst: Company approved raising of funds by way of creating, offering, issuing and allotting 3,80,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on preferential basis.

Emco: Archana Capoor resigned from the position of the Independent Director of the company.

Reliance Home Finance: Maturity of certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore has been extended till October 31, 2019, with the formal written consent of the concerned Debenture Trustees and NCD holders.

ABB India: National Company Law Tribunal approved proposed Scheme of Arrangement between the company and ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited, (a wholly owned subsidiary).

Godrej Properties: QIP committee approved the issue and allotment of 2,26,29,310 equity shares to eligible QIB at the issue price of Rs 928, aggregating to Rs 2,100 crore, pursuant to the issue.

Inox Leisure: Company announced commencement Of commercial operations of multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis in Hyderabad.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: CARE assigned AA+ rating with stable outlook for company's proposed non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,000 crore.

Ugro Capital: National Company Law Tribunal approved scheme of arrangement between Asia Pragati Capfin Private Limited and Ugro Capital Limited (formerly known as Chokhani Securities Limited).

SJVN: Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited) for joint development of power projects in India and abroad with an immediate focus on north-east and the eastern region of the country.

IFCI: ICRA downgraded rating from BBB+ with negative outlook to BBB for company's fund based bank limits, long term bonds and NCDs.

Linde India: Company appointed Robert John Hughes as an Additional Director (Non-Executive).

NRB Industrial Bearings: Company approved the allotment of 25 lakh cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible preference shares, aggregating to Rs 2.5 crore on private placement basis to Devesh Singh Sahney, Chairman, Managing Director and promoter of the company.

DCM Shriram: ICRA reaffirmed rating on term loans at AA but revised outlook to positive from stable.

Amber Enterprises: Company extended the timeline to complete the acquisition of balance stake of 51 percent in Ever Electronics Private Limited by August 31, 2019 in one or more tranches.

PNC Infratech: CARE revised credit rating on the bank facilities of company's subsidiary, PNC Delhi Industrialinfra Private Limited to BBB+ with positive outlook, from BBB with stable outlook.

ABC India: Company received an order of Rs 137.70 crore from BHEL for multimodal transportation of export project cargo from India to the MSTPP Rampal Project in Bangladesh.

JK Paper: CRISIL revised its outlook from 'stable' to 'positive' and upgraded its rating of the company.

Datiware Maritime Infra: Company commenced the work order received for fabrication and assembly of floating gates of drydocks for the end client Indian Navy.

UPL: Company completed acquisition of Industrias Bioquim Centroamericana, Sociedad Anónima, a company based out of Costa Rica.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company received new orders of Rs 975 crore.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Subsidiary Rohtak-Hissar Tollway Private Limited made the outstanding debt servicing payments to its lenders and cleared its pending dues.

