January 06, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading flat around 14,216 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021-22 to be presented on February 1:

    The Union Budget for 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1. According to PTI, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has said the Budget will be presented on February 1 and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29.

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    US Markets end higher:

    Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday in choppy trading, as investors took advantage of the previous session’s slump to buy them back, ahead of the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 167.71 points, or 0.55%, to 30,391.6, the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points, or 0.71%, to 3,726.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 120.51 points, or 0.95%, to 12,818.96.

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 11 points or 0.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,216 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 06, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

