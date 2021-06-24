Stock Mantra | This pharma stock that has doubled since November may rally 20% in next 3-6 months

Gland Pharma stock price has rallied more than 100 percent from its issue price of Rs 1,500 since November 2020 compared to more than 20 percent rise seen in the Nifty50 in the same period.

This year, too, Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has outperformed the benchmark index, up by about 36 percent compared to over 12 percent rally in the Nifty and 15 percent gains in the BSE 200 index.

With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 52,000 crore, the Shanghai Fosun Pharma-owned Gland Pharma hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,512 on May 19, 2021, and has been consolidating since then.

The stock can be bought on dips towards Rs 3,100 for a target of Rs 3,750-3,800 with a time horizon of three-six months, which translates into an upside of about 20 percent from the June 22 closing price of Rs 3,176 on the BSE.