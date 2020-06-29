App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stick to fundamentals! Elara Capital picks 15 'Crisis Crusaders' for long term

Elara Capital in its latest report on ‘India Strategy’ highlighted that they have studied the “fundamental metrics that matter during the crisis” to make an informed portfolio choice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A health crisis that slowly took the shape of a financial crisis across the world is threatening the portfolios of investors. Many have seen double-digit drawdowns in their portfolio, and the losses are worse for those who were overweight on small & midcap stocks.

To survive a COVID-19 like crisis, investors would need stocks that are fundamentally strong and can withstand a weak economic cycle for a few quarters, said experts.

Close

With COVID-19 related economic downturn staring us down, we are likely to witness the first-ever economic contraction in India in FY21 since the economic liberalisation of 1991.

related news

Elara Capital in its latest report on ‘India Strategy’ highlighted that they have studied the “fundamental metrics that matter during the crisis” to make an informed portfolio choice.

While the pandemic and its consequent impact on the economy, industry, and companies continue to unfold, Elara believes that there is merit in looking at historical data to analyse the performance of portfolios characterised by key fundamental attributes.

Elara Capital has analysed 20 key fundamental factors categorised into -

GROWTH (sales, EBITDA, PAT, and EPS);

RETURN (ROE, ROCE, ROOA, Delta ROE, Delta ROCE, and Delta ROOA);

MARGIN (EBITDA, EBIT, PAT, Delta EBITDA, Delta EBIT, and Delta PAT);

CASH FLOW (FCF growth and CFO & FCF yield);

FINANCIAL LEVERAGE (net debt/equity) to draw insights on how the fundamental based portfolios performed over the last 21 years (FY00 to FY20) and also how they coped with economic cycles.

Recommended stocks:

Elara Capital dug into their coverage universe (211 stocks, 180 ex - fin) to identify the “Crisis Crusaders”. It looked at companies that have a combination of high PAT growth (36% weight), the high delta in ROE (33% weight) and high sales growth (31% weight) during FY20-22.

Elara Capital ranked their largecap, midcap, and smallcap universe individually, comparing companies within the market cap classification for the final rank

The Final list of stocks is among the top 5 ranks in each market cap category that have been rated “Buy” or “Accumulate” by analysts of Elara.

Large caps: Lupin, Siemens, Info Edge, Indigo, Cipla

Mid Caps: PI Industries, IPCA Lab, Bata India, Torrent Power, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Small Caps: Strides Pharma Science, Dhanuka Agritech, V-mart Retail, Dixon Technologies, Mahindra Logistics

Elara Capital June 27


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Elara Capital #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #stock recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.