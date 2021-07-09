MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Small & Midcap Mantra: This multibagger from last year is poised for over 50% rally in 9-12 months

On the technical charts, a positive crossover between its 20-month and 50-month exponential moving averages indicates that the shares could rise towards Rs 1,100 in a year from now

Kshitij Anand
July 09, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings have rallied more than four-fold during the past year compared with a 47 percent gain in the Nifty 50, but its advance may not quite be over yet, going by technical evidence.

The recent bullish or positive crossover between its 20-month and 50-month exponential moving averages (EMA) suggests that the shares could rise towards Rs 1,100 in the next nine to 12 months, appreciating by over 50 percent from the July 7 closing price of Rs 722.45 on the BSE.

Year-to-date, Ramkrishna Forgings has surged 49 percent compared with an over 12 percent rally in the Nifty 50 and a 42 percent rise in the S&P BSE Small Cap index. The stock has a market capitalisation of a little over Rs 2,200 crore.

Ramkrishna Forgings, based in Kolkata, is a supplier to companies in the automotive, railway, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power, construction and earthmoving & mining sectors in India and overseas.

On the technical front, the company trades well above its 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, which is a positive sign for the bulls.

Close

Related stories

The stock touched a three-year high of Rs 730 earlier in July, recording a 432 percent gain from a low of Rs 137.10 in March 2020.

Ramkrishna Forgings 8 July

“In May 2021, a positive crossover took place between its 20-month and 50-month EMAs on the monthly charts. In the past, the stock has witnessed an exponential rise after identical crossovers,” said Jatin Gohil, technical and derivative research analyst at Reliance Securities. “The key technical indicators on the long-term as well as medium-term timeframe chart are in favour of the bulls.”

Gohil added that the stock has the potential to test its lifetime high of Rs 890.90 initially and Rs 1,100 subsequently, which coincides with its prior highs (placed at Rs 781 and Rs 890.90).

“In case of any decline, the stock will find support at around its 20-month EMA,” he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Jatin Gohil #MARKET OUTLOOK #Ramkrishna Forging #Small & Midcap mantra #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations
first published: Jul 9, 2021 10:10 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.