Small & Midcap Mantra: After good consolidation, Escorts all geared up for further upside

Shares of Escorts, an engineering conglomerate, has risen by over 5 percent so far in 2021, compared to the nearly 20 percent rally seen in the Nifty50, and about 23 percent gains recorded in the S&P BSE 500 index.

The stock has been a marked underperformer but the recent price action suggests that momentum could slowly be building in this tractor maker. The stock, which took support at Rs 1,128 on July 28, has rallied by about 15 percent since then.

The tractor maker, with a market-capitalisation of nearly Rs 18,000 crore, hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,468 on February 9. Since then, it has seen a steep fall. The stock took support near Rs 1,100 in May 2021, before bouncing back.

If the momentum remains intact, the stock could well retest its 52-week high of Rs 1,468 in the next 2-3 months, suggest experts.

Escorts is an Indian multinational conglomerate and pioneer of farm mechanisation in the country. The company is into agri-machinery, construction machinery, material handling, and railway equipment.