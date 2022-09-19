Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,600; M&M, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance top gainers

BSE Metal index sheds 0.6 percent dragged by Vedanta, SAIL, APL Apollo
PSP Projects bags order of Rs 167.35 crore
Adani Power announces withdrawal of its delisting offer
Oyo Hotels files addendum to DRHP with SEBI: Sources
Arfin India board approves stock split in ratio of 1:10
Jefferies keeps hold rating on Bajaj Finance, raises target price to Rs 8,000
KIMS Large Trade | 3.90 lakh shares worth Rs 48.57 crore change hands
Delta Corp plunges 4 percent after company clarifies that it has not received any licence recently
Granules gains 2.7 percent; company to open buyback offer on Sep 27
Indices trade near day's high in a volatile session
Nifty Information Technology index rises nearly 1 percent supported by the Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro
Nomura keeps buy rating on Cipla with a target at Rs 1,195
Welspun Corp stock rises as company bags 'significant' order for US project
Nifty PSU Bank index up 2.5 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of India
Jefferies upgrades Ambuja Cements to buy
Indices at day's high with Nifty above 17600
Indo-National bags orders worth Rs 113 crore from ICF, Chennai
Nifty Pharma index sheds 0.6 percent dragged by the Cipla, Gland Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma
Maruti Suzuki India to recall 5002 super carry vehicles
BSE Realty index shed 1.4 percent dragged by the Brigade Enterprises, Macrotech Developers, Prestige Estate
HDFC Life Insurance gets NCLT approval to merge Exide Life Insurance with itself
Market likely to take a decisive trend only after Fed policy announcement: V K Vijayakumar
Indices open flat amid weak global cues
India's CAD likely to remain within 3% of GDP: RBI bulletin
India's forex reserves down $2.23 billion to $550.87 billion
Indian rupee opens higher at 79.67 per dollar
Goldman Sachs lowers US growth forecast for 2023 after rate path change
Benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note: Mohit Nigam
Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment next month, to launch 1st model under Vida brand
Dollar off 20-year peak as Fed headlines big central bank week
Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns
Direct tax kitty grows 30% in FY23 to Rs 8.36 lakh crore on higher advance tax mop-up
Volkswagen seeks to raise $9.4 billion in Porsche IPO
Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000
ONGC wants government to scrap windfall tax, $10 gas price
Canadian fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to buy 30% of Mahindra group's renewables arm
Inox Green Energy plans to launch Rs 740 crore IPO in next 30-45 days: CEO Kailash Tarachandani
Asian markets are trading lower with Hang Seng, Kospi down 0.5%
Wall Street drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,177.17
|336.38
|+0.57%
|Nifty 50
|17,637.15
|106.30
|+0.61%
|Nifty Bank
|41,085.75
|308.95
|+0.76%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Ports
|967.05
|28.85
|+3.08%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Cipla
|1,029.45
|-14.05
|-1.35%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3236.80
|84.80
|+2.69%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12309.40
|-37.45
|-0.30%
Market at 12 PM
Indian benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with around 17600.
The Sensex was up 269.92 points or 0.46% at 59110.71, and the Nifty was up 86.20 points or 0.49% at 17617. About 1602 shares have advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
PSP Projects has been awarded with work orders worth Rs 167.35 crore (excluding GST) in Industrial, Precast and Residential segments.
The above includes major order to construct Phase 2 of the Noodle Factory from our repeat client.
With receipt of the above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,511.58 crore.
Adani Power announces withdrawal of its delisting offer
Adani Power has announced withdrawal of its delisting offer. Its shareholders had approved the delisting of company's shares on the BSE and NSE in July 2020, and had submitted application for approval for the delisting to the exchanges in January 2021.
The company has not received in principle approval of the exchanges. And hence it is withdrawing offer for delisting on account of delay and commercial viability.
Adani Power was quoting at Rs 392.00, up Rs 4.20, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.
Oyo Hotels files addendum to DRHP with SEBI: Sources
Oyo Hotels has filed addendum to DRHP with SEBI as it has updated Q1FY23 financials, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
Oyo Hotels plans to file Q2FY23 financial with SEBI by October for SEBI consideration.
The company targets launching its IPO by Q4FY23.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 19, 2022 has approved sub-division of each existing equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, subject to regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
The company has a shot at being first NBFC to launch credit card, if RBI approves. The credit card will enable company to take product to deeper markets, reported CNBC-TV18.
In an exchange filing dated September 16, the company said "We have been made aware that there are various online articles and social media posts claiming that the U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu has granted casino licenses inter alia to Deltin Hotel, Daman. Please note that neither the Company nor its subsidiaries has received any communication from the U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu regarding grant of any such license and we cannot verify the authenticity of such claims."
The company has decided to open its share buyback offer on September 27 and the offer will close on October 11. The company will buy back shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and the buyback price has been fixed at Rs 400 per share.
Sensex is up 368.81 points or 0.63 percent at 59,209.60. Nifty is up 113.70 points or 0.65 percent at 17,644.50. About 1821 shares have advanced, 1370 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged. Selling was seen in some pharma, realty and auto names.