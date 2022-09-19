Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,600; M&M, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance top gainers

September 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Indian benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with around 17600.

The Sensex was up 269.92 points or 0.46% at 59110.71, and the Nifty was up 86.20 points or 0.49% at 17617. About 1602 shares have advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.