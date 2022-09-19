English
    September 19, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,600; M&M, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, selling is seen in the capital goods, realty, metal and pharma names. On the other hand, bank, auto, IT, oil & gas are trading higher.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,177.17336.38 +0.57%
      Nifty 5017,637.15106.30 +0.61%
      Nifty Bank41,085.75308.95 +0.76%
      Nifty 50 17,637.15 106.30 (0.61%)
      Mon, Sep 19, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports967.0528.85 +3.08%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla1,029.45-14.05 -1.35%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3236.8084.80 +2.69%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12309.40-37.45 -0.30%


    • September 19, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

      BSE Metal index shed 0.6 percent dragged by Vedanta, SAIL, APL Apollo

    • September 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

      Market at 12 PM

      Indian benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with around 17600.

      The Sensex was up 269.92 points or 0.46% at 59110.71, and the Nifty was up 86.20 points or 0.49% at 17617. About 1602 shares have advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

      PSP Projects bags order of Rs 167.35 crore

      PSP Projects has been awarded with work orders worth Rs 167.35 crore (excluding GST) in Industrial, Precast and Residential segments.

      The above includes major order to construct Phase 2 of the Noodle Factory from our repeat client.

      With receipt of the above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,511.58 crore.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      Adani Power announces withdrawal of its delisting offer

      Adani Power has announced withdrawal of its delisting offer. Its shareholders had approved the delisting of company's shares on the BSE and NSE in July 2020, and had submitted application for approval for the delisting to the exchanges in January 2021. 

      The company has not received in principle approval of the exchanges. And hence it is withdrawing offer for delisting on account of delay and commercial viability.

      Adani Power was quoting at Rs 392.00, up Rs 4.20, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      Oyo Hotels files addendum to DRHP with SEBI: Sources

      Oyo Hotels has filed addendum to DRHP with SEBI as it has updated Q1FY23 financials, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Oyo Hotels plans to file Q2FY23 financial with SEBI by October for SEBI consideration.

      The company targets launching its IPO by Q4FY23.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

      Arfin India board approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

      The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 19, 2022 has approved sub-division of each existing equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, subject to regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

      Jefferies View On Bajaj Finance
       
      Broking firm Jefferies has kept hold rating on Bajaj Finance and raised the target price to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,300 per share.

      The company has a shot at being first NBFC to launch credit card, if RBI approves. The credit card will enable company to take product to deeper markets, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

      KIMS Large Trade | 3.90 lakh shares (0.49 percent equity) worth Rs 48.57 crore change hands at average Rs 1,244.85 per share

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

      Delta Corp plunges 4 percent after company clarifies that it has not received any licence recently

      In an exchange filing dated September 16, the company said "We have been made aware that there are various online articles and social media posts claiming that the U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu has granted casino licenses inter alia to Deltin Hotel, Daman. Please note that neither the Company nor its subsidiaries has received any communication from the U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu regarding grant of any such license and we cannot verify the authenticity of such claims."

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

      Granules gains 2.7 percent

      The company has decided to open its share buyback offer on September 27 and the offer will close on October 11. The company will buy back shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and the buyback price has been fixed at Rs 400 per share.

    • September 19, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

      Markets at 11 AM

      Sensex is up 368.81 points or 0.63 percent at 59,209.60. Nifty is up 113.70 points or 0.65 percent at 17,644.50. About 1821 shares have advanced, 1370 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged. Selling was seen in some pharma, realty and auto names.

