Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Oct 07, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Results Today:
TCS, Majesco, MIC Electronics, Unity Infraprojects
ICICIdirect on auto and auto ancillary:
The auto industry recorded a credible recovery in Q2FY21, with manufacturing & distribution activities sustaining an upswing in each successive month during the period. Rural and semi-urban India continued to lead the charge amid healthy sentiment and cash flows courtesy lower Covid incidence, normal monsoon progress, strong Kharif sowing and ongoing policy support for farm incomes and rural infrastructure.
The revival was most visible in discretionary pockets i.e. 2-W, tractors and PVs, with CVs (particularly buses) and 3-W still lagging the overall industry. A strong showing in August and September, in particular, was partly due to an element of inventory build-up ahead of the upcoming festive period.
India Inc fundraising jumps 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August
Companies garnered more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August, a surge of 64 percent from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments emerging as the most preferred route for financing business needs. The funds have been mopped-up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.
According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to Rs 66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities. Out of the cumulative Rs 1.1 lakh crore garnered in August, Rs 58,419 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and Rs 45,471 crore through private placement of equity, which include qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential allotment routes.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The market showing upside breakout of 11600 could be a cheering factor for the bulls and one may expect it to reach another resistance at 11800 levels in a short period of time. Immediate support is now placed at 11560.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 33 points gain.
ADIA to invest Rs 5,512 crore in RIL arm:
Wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:
Wall St ends lower:
U.S. stocks ended down more than 1% on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 375.88 points, or 1.34%, to 27,772.76, the S&P 500 lost 47.66 points, or 1.40%, to 3,360.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 177.88 points, or 1.57%, to 11,154.60.
Asian Markets trade mixed: