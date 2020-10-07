Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

ICICIdirect on auto and auto ancillary:

The auto industry recorded a credible recovery in Q2FY21, with manufacturing & distribution activities sustaining an upswing in each successive month during the period. Rural and semi-urban India continued to lead the charge amid healthy sentiment and cash flows courtesy lower Covid incidence, normal monsoon progress, strong Kharif sowing and ongoing policy support for farm incomes and rural infrastructure.

The revival was most visible in discretionary pockets i.e. 2-W, tractors and PVs, with CVs (particularly buses) and 3-W still lagging the overall industry. A strong showing in August and September, in particular, was partly due to an element of inventory build-up ahead of the upcoming festive period.