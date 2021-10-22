Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains, Nifty around 18,300; HDFC, Titan, Bajaj Finserv top gainers

October 22, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Minor correction in the market during the last 3 sessions has taken the Nifty down by 1.6%. More importantly, some froth in the broader market is getting removed with many leveraged momentum plays getting corrected by above 10%. Mid and small-cap indices have corrected by more than 5% during the last 3 days. This is a healthy correction. But still, there is froth in the broader market.

The dominance of the retail investors is getting reinforced with the addition of new Demat accounts of 95.95 lakhs during the last 3 months. This has considerably weakened, at least for now, the market-influencing power of FIIs. The resurgence of fresh Covid cases in China and some other countries and the consequent fresh lockdowns are areas of concern.