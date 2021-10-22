MARKET NEWS

October 22, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains, Nifty around 18,300; HDFC, Titan, Bajaj Finserv top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectors, the realty and PSU bank index added over a percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex61,318.97395.47 +0.65%
    Nifty 5018,277.3599.25 +0.55%
    Nifty Bank40,219.35189.15 +0.47%
    Nifty 50 18,277.35 99.25 (0.55%)
    Fri, Oct 22, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company2,480.0084.30 +3.52%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco483.85-9.90 -2.01%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2859.8523.25 +0.82%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5806.50-61.90 -1.05%


  • October 22, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    COVID-19 India update: India adds more than 15,000 cases for the second straight day, up 15,786. Active cases fall after rising yesterday, down 3,086 in the last 24 hours. Recoveries increase by 18,641 and deaths by 231. Positivity rate at 1.19%, recovery 98.16% and mortality 1.33%. Single-day testing at 13.24 lakh and vaccinations at 61.27 lakh. Total cases at 3.41 crore, active 1.76 lakh, recoveries 3.35 crore and deaths 4.53 lakh.

  • October 22, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    The realty index added over a percent led by Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate and Sobha

  • October 22, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Minor correction in the market during the last 3 sessions has taken the Nifty down by 1.6%. More importantly, some froth in the broader market is getting removed with many leveraged momentum plays getting corrected by above 10%. Mid and small-cap indices have corrected by more than 5% during the last 3 days. This is a healthy correction. But still, there is froth in the broader market.

    The dominance of the retail investors is getting reinforced with the addition of new Demat accounts of 95.95 lakhs during the last 3 months. This has considerably weakened, at least for now, the market-influencing power of FIIs. The resurgence of fresh Covid cases in China and some other countries and the consequent fresh lockdowns are areas of concern.

  • October 22, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market opens: Sensex is up 122.14 points or 0.20% at 61045.64, and the Nifty added 57.20 points or 0.31% at 18235.30.

  • October 22, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities: Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flattish note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets closed positive in the previous trading session while major Asian Indices opened in green today. The uptick in crude prices to a three-year high and a lack of positive surprises in the ongoing earnings season is hitting the investor sentiment. We can see some more traction in the renewable sector as the recent reforms and power shortage have supported the rally in power stocks and investors are now focused on the alternatives energy and the recent acquisition by reliance in this segment has added to this momentum. Nykaa is planning to launch its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on October 28 to raise as much as Rs 5,200 crore.

    On the technical front, Benchmark Indices witnessed a sell off for the third consecutive session. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18,00 and 18,500 respectively.

  • October 22, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 22

    Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across metros for the third consecutive day on October 22. With the fresh revision, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.89 a litre. Diesel also touched fresh high to retail at Rs 95.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

  • October 22, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    China Evergrande wires funds for bond coupon, averting default

    China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a dollar bond interest payment due September 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default.

    The source corroborated a story in the state-backed Securities Times on Friday that the company had remitted $83.5 million in coupon payments to a trustee account at Citibank on Thursday, allowing it to pay out to all bond holders before the grace period expires on October 23.

  • October 22, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

  • October 22, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    ECB to raise rates in 2024, but risk remains of earlier hike

    The European Central Bank will be one of the last major central banks to raise interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, according a Reuters poll of economists, who still say the risk is a rate rise comes sooner than their current prediction of 2024.

    While the ECB has said the recent inflation surge will be transitory and has clearly indicated no policy tightening until it averages around its 2% target, financial markets are pricing in a hike later next year.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

