Oct 12, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • October 12, 2020 07:54 AM IST

    Results Today:

    Wipro, GNA Axles, Shalby, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing and Alexander Stamps will announced quarterly earnings on October 12.

  • October 12, 2020 07:50 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

  • October 12, 2020 07:43 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 55.50 points or 0.46 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,016.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • October 12, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

