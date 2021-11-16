MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 16, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,191.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading with marginal gains, while US markets ended on flat note.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,718.7132.02 +0.05%
    Nifty 5018,109.456.70 +0.04%
    Nifty Bank38,702.35-31.00 -0.08%
    Nifty 50 18,109.45 6.70 (0.04%)
    Tue, Nov 16, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13974.40199.70 +1.45%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5624.30-104.40 -1.82%


  • November 16, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    October exports rise 43% Y-o-Y led by strong global orders

    Owing to strong global orders, India's merchandise exports rose by 43 percent in October this year as compared to same period previous year. Impressively, exports also rose by nearly 40 percent as compared to October 2019, before the pandemic struck.

    Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on November 15 showed outbound trade rise to $35.65 billion in October, up from $ 24.92 billion in October 2020.

    Cumulatively, exports have grown by 55 percent in the April-October period of FY22 (2021-22) as compared to the same period of 2020. Compared to 2019, exports have gone up by 26 percent over the same period, the Ministry said.

  • November 16, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies

    Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices.

    Brent futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.96 a barrel, as of 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.78 a barrel.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 16, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade flat to positive

    Asian Markets trade flat to positive
  • November 16, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law

    President Joe Biden signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill at a White House ceremony on Monday that drew Democrats and Republicans who pushed the legislation through a deeply divided U.S. Congress.

    The measure is designed to create jobs across the country by dispersing billions of dollars to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and roads and by expanding broadband internet access to millions of Americans.

  • November 16, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Wall Street ends little changed as rising yields weigh on tech

    Wall Street indexes closed out Monday’s session near the unchanged mark as rising Treasury yields dented the appetite for technology stocks, while Boeing shares advanced on signs of demand for its freighter aircraft.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, or 0.04%, to 36,087.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 point, or flat, to 4,682.80 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.04%, to 15,853.85.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 16, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 52.50 points or 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,191.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • November 16, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Market on Monday

    Indian benchmark indices ended flat on November 15 in a volatile session, erasing intraday gains with selling seen in the metal and PSU banking names.

    At close, the Sensex was up 32.02 points, or 0.05 percent, at 60,718.71 and the Nifty was up 6.70, points or 0.04 percent, at 18,109.50.

    Broader markets ended mixed. The BSE midcap index was up 0.4 percent, while the smallcap index was down 0.2 percent.

    Power Grid Corp, Cipla, ITC, ONGC and UPL were among the major Nifty gainers. Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors and JSW Steel topped the list of losers.

    Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and the PSU Bank indices fell 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, while the pharma index added 1.4 percent. Buying was also seen in the FMCG, IT and energy names.

  • November 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • November 16, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.