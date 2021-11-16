Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

November 16, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

October exports rise 43% Y-o-Y led by strong global orders

Owing to strong global orders, India's merchandise exports rose by 43 percent in October this year as compared to same period previous year. Impressively, exports also rose by nearly 40 percent as compared to October 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on November 15 showed outbound trade rise to $35.65 billion in October, up from $ 24.92 billion in October 2020.

Cumulatively, exports have grown by 55 percent in the April-October period of FY22 (2021-22) as compared to the same period of 2020. Compared to 2019, exports have gone up by 26 percent over the same period, the Ministry said.