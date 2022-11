November 11, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Five Star Business Finance IPO updates:

Non-deposit-taking NBFC Five Star Business Finance has received 53 percent subscription to its initial public offering that closes today, as investors bought 1.6 crore equity shares against 3.04 crore shares on offer.

Qualified institutional investors have bid for shares 1.56 times the allotted quota, while so far there has been lukewarm response from retail and non-institutional investors (high networth individuals). Retail investors bought 9 percent shares and non-institutional investors 18 percent shares of the portions set aside for them.