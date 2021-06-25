Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; financial, metal stocks in focus

June 25, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains amid volatility with Nifty above 15800.

The Sensex was up 80.04 points or 0.15% at 52779.04, and the Nifty was up 34.90 points or 0.22% at 15825.40. About 1632 shares have advanced, 1190 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, HUL, Asian Paints, UPL and Titan Company were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI and Axis Bank.