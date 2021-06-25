MARKET NEWS

June 25, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; financial, metal stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal, PSU Bank and auto indices rose 1-3 percent each, while selling is seen in the oil & gas and FMCG names.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,797.4798.47 +0.19%
    Nifty 5015,828.0537.60 +0.24%
    Nifty Bank35,228.90401.90 +1.15%
    Nifty 50 15,828.05 37.60 (0.24%)
    Fri, Jun 25, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Steel1,158.5045.35 +4.07%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Reliance2,098.85-54.65 -2.54%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5229.55138.65 +2.72%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy19985.30-93.70 -0.47%


  • June 25, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains amid volatility with Nifty above 15800.

    The Sensex was up 80.04 points or 0.15% at 52779.04, and the Nifty was up 34.90 points or 0.22% at 15825.40. About 1632 shares have advanced, 1190 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

    Reliance Industries, HUL, Asian Paints, UPL and Titan Company were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI and Axis Bank.

  • June 25, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum.

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST

    Satia Industries bags order of Rs 700 million from Maharashtra govt 

    Satia Industries has been awarded an order worth Rs 700 million from Maharashtra state textbook bureau for supply of 7000 MT paper at a very good realization. The said order execution has already started and will be completed in Q2FY22, company said in the release.

    Satia Industries was quoting at Rs 91.45, down Rs 1.40, or 1.51 percent on the BSE.

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    BSE Healthcare index added over 1 percent supported by the Laurus Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Thyrocare Technologies

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Zydus Cadila receives tentative USFDA approval:

    Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pemetrexed for Injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials (US RLD: Alimta). Pemetrexed is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma. It is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells, company said in the release.

    At 11:24 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 629.80, up Rs 12.10, or 1.96 percent on the BSE.

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    During normal times markets would be subject to sharp corrections when valuations are high. Such corrections remove excesses and make markets healthy. Therefore, periodic corrections in a bull market are desirable. But corrections need not happen when they are desirable. Market springs surprises. This resilient bullish trend has surprised even the market gurus. So, investors should remain invested, particularly in quality large-caps which are attracting investment even at high valuations. 

    RIL's big push for a transformational clean energy ecosystem that will "transform India from a major importer of fossil fuels to an exporter of clean energy" is a potential game-changing strategy. RIL's vision to make clean energy a truly global business is good news not only for the planet but for shareholders too.

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading flat at 74.17 per dollar, amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 74.14 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.16.

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Ashok Leyland share price added 9 percent on June 25 after the company turned profitable in Q4FY21. The company posted standalone net profit at Rs 241.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 against a loss of Rs 57.3 crore in the year-ago period.

    Its standalone revenue was up 82 percent at Rs 7,000.5 crore versus Rs 3,838.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were at Rs 533.7 crore and the margin expanded to 7.6 percent from 4.7 percent (YoY)

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    Milan Desai, Lead Equity Analyst, Angel Broking

    Ashok Leyland has reported a good set of numbers for Q4FY21. The top-tine grew by 82%/45% YoY/QoQ to Rs 7,000 crore against estimates of Rs 6,200 crore. EBITDA grew by 192%/110% YoY/QoQ to Rs 534 crore ahead of our estimate of Rs 380 crore and EBITDA margins expanded by 286bps/236bps YoY/QoQ despite negative RM pressures (up 581bps/248bps YoY/QoQ) owing to operating leverage benefits. 

    Adjusted PAT came in at Rs 213 crore against our estimate of Rs 115 crore. We maintain our positive view on the stock considering rebound in CV sales due to full opening up of the economy.

  • June 25, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market update: Sensex is up 0.32 points at 52699.32, and the Nifty added 13.20 points or 0.08% at 15803.70. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and TCS are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the metal index jumped over 2 percent while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

