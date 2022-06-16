Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 15,800, Sensex gains 500 pts on firm global cues

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Indices open on positive note, Nifty above 15800
Benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note: Mohit Nigam
Indian markets are likely to open gap-up tracking gains across global markets: ICICI Direct
Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 78.03 per dollar
Three stocks under the NSE F&O ban
India cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold
Asian shares up after Fed lifts rates to tame inflation
Stelis Biopharma’s 2 biologics manufacturing facilities receive EU GMP certificate
US retail sales stumble as inflation bites
Rupee expected to depreciate today: ICICI Direct
Petrol and diesel prices steady for over three weeks
Oil rebounds after steep drop, underpinned by tight supplies
Dollar off two-decade high as Fed delivers on 75bp hike
Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low of $20,289 as crypto meltdown deepens
ATF price hikes by 16.3 percent to all-time high
European shares break 6-day losing streak as ECB acts to halt bond rout
Asian markets are trading higher with Kospi, Nikkei up 1% each
Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement
US Federal Reserve raises interest rate by 75 bps; biggest hike since 1994
SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|53,001.75
|460.36
|+0.88%
|Nifty 50
|15,820.70
|128.55
|+0.82%
|Nifty Bank
|33,666.25
|327.25
|+0.98%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finance
|5,574.25
|89.30
|+1.63%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|149.35
|-2.05
|-1.35%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2484.15
|30.80
|+1.26%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12318.50
|57.15
|+0.47%
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on June 16 with Nifty above 15800.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 506.41 points or 0.96% at 53047.80, and the Nifty was up 142.40 points or 0.91% at 15834.60. About 1437 shares have advanced, 250 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening with 131 points gain. The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation.
Also, India's cabinet has approved a proposal to auction high speed fifth generation, or 5G, telecom spectrum for 20 years starting July 26.
Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 15,500 while Nifty may face some resistance at 16,300.
ICICI Direct
The Indian markets are likely to open gap-up tracking gains across global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 bps as widely expected.
US markets ended higher as Fed announced 75 bps hike in interest rate which was on expected lines.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 78.03 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 78.07.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp - remained under the NSE F&O ban for June 16 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 359.93 points or 0.69% at 52901.32, and the Nifty was up 54.80 points or 0.35% at 15747.
Glenmark Pharma launches Asthma drug in India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug - Indacaterol + Mometasone for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma, in India.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.22 percent or Rs 0.85 at Rs 381.45 on the BSE.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Overnight gains in the US markets coupled with early optimism in SGX Nifty is expected to charge up local bulls, after the policy rate hike of 75 bps by the US Federal Reserve came in as anticipated.
Besides, the US Treasury yields also fell by 15 bps to 3.379% after having touched an 11-year high above 3.49% a day before.
Easing WTI crude oil prices could also boost sentiment, as domestic equities have been under severe bear hammering for the past few sessions due to relentless FII selling.
India cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold
India has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said late on Wednesday.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
Asian shares up after Fed lifts rates to tame inflation:
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, while longer-dated U.S. government bond yields fell and the dollar was down from two-decade highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an aggressive rate hike and cut its growth projections.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%. Fed officials also see further steady rises this year, targeting a federal funds rate of 3.4% by year-end.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tracked a higher close on Wall Street, adding 0.40% in the morning session. Seoul's KOSPI added 1.24%, while Australian shares rose 0.49% and Chinese blue-chips added 0.12%.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up 1.70%.
Bond Yields Updates: