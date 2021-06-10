MARKET NEWS

June 10, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening amid mixed global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,699 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were trading higher, while US markets ended lower.

    Sensex52,143.90202.26 +0.39%
    Nifty 5015,692.1056.75 +0.36%
    Nifty Bank34,903.60103.10 +0.30%
    Nifty 50 15,692.10 56.75 (0.36%)
    Thu, Jun 10, 2021
  • June 10, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to positive: ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues as investors continue to remain on the edge ahead of US inflation data and ECB policy meeting. US markets ended lower amid concerns over rising inflation and the earlier tapering of the asset buying programme by the Federal Reserve.

  • June 10, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 294.36 points or 0.57% at 52236.00, and the Nifty was up 12.80 points or 0.08% at 15648.20.

  • June 10, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices slid on Thursday as inventory data in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer, the country's peak season for motoring.

  • June 10, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward. As states ease restrictions gradually in Jun’21, we expect the demand environment to get better which can have a positive impact on the markets. 

    Technically too, Nifty remain in a positive set up and can see a move towards highs of 16000 zones. Also with many states starting to ease restrictions gradually, we expect the demand environment to improve and the unlock trade to play out well in Jun’21.

  • June 10, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 846.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 271.7 crore in the Indian equity market on June 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • June 10, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Results Today:

    SAIL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Fertilizers, NHPC, Century Plyboards (I), Cera Sanitaryware, Eclerx Services, GE T&D India, GP Petroleums, Harrisons Malayalam, Hind Rectifiers, Mayur Uniquoters, Sanghi Industries, Shankara Building Products, Tera Software and Tide Water Oil (India).

  • June 10, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices were subdued on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and economic growth ahead of US data and the European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

  • June 10, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    RIL receives Rs 13,150.70 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares

    Reliance Industries (RIL) till May 31, 2021, received Rs 13,150.70 crore representing around 99 percent of the amount due on first call, the company said in the regulatory filing.

    On June 9 Reliance Industries share price closed at Rs 2,174.75, down Rs 39.95, or 1.80 percent on the BSE.

