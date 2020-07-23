App
Jul 23, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; Rossari Biotech to debut, Zee Ent top gainer

Benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. Speciality chemical maker Rossari Biotech is set to debut on bourses on July 23 after receiving a stellar response to its Rs 496-crore public issue from investors.

highlights

  • July 23, 2020 09:36 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices erased early losses and trading flat with positive bias.

    At 09:35 IST, the Sensex was up 54.10 points or 0.14% at 37925.62, and the Nifty was up 36 points or 0.32% at 11168.60.

  • July 23, 2020 09:34 AM IST

    Wipro to launch 5G edge services solutions suite:

    Wipro will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite. The solutions suite to be provided by Wipro is built with IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Edge Application Manager. Wipro will engage with clients to implement the Universal Edge solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities.

  • July 23, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    Earnings:

    Rallis India in the first quarter ended June 2020 has posted 52 percent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore and revenue was up 6.3% at Rs 662.7 crore versus Rs 623.2 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • July 23, 2020 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade:

  • July 23, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with negative bias on July 23 with Nifty holding above 11100 amid mixed trend seen in the global markets.
     
    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 42.94 points or 0.11% at 37828.58, and the Nifty was down 3.40 points or 0.03% at 11129.20. About 514 shares have advanced, 385 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

  • July 23, 2020 09:08 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices lost more ground on Thursday, with the market weighed down by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves as the coronavirus pandemic hits fuel consumption.

  • July 23, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 22.37 points or 0.06% at 37893.89, and the Nifty was down 3.00 points or 0.03% at 11129.60.

  • July 23, 2020 08:53 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

