Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; Rossari Biotech to debut, Zee Ent top gainer

Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with negative bias on July 23 with Nifty holding above 11100 amid mixed trend seen in the global markets.



At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 42.94 points or 0.11% at 37828.58, and the Nifty was down 3.40 points or 0.03% at 11129.20. About 514 shares have advanced, 385 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.