Market LIVE Updates: Indices at fresh intraday high, Sensex surges 600pts; smallcaps outshine

January 03, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

HDFC Securities on S H Kelkar and Company: We believe the company would be a major beneficiary of increasing demand from FMCG companies specifically present in personal care, packaged foods & dairy products. Management guided for 12-13% CAGR in revenue over the next 3-4 years. Company said that gross margin would be sustainable at 42-43% area in the medium term. We expect 12.5% revenue CAGR over FY21-24E largely led by strong volume growth in the end user industry.

We believe margin should remain around 15-16.5% over the same period largely due to pressure in gross margin and higher expenses. We estimate ~9% PAT CAGR on the back of strong revenue and steady margin. Recently global giant Firmenich Aromatics took 10% stake in the company. This would help SHK in technological & R&D newer product development. Management said that the company will maintain distribution policy of 30-40% via dividend/buybacks as no major capex is planned in the medium term.

At CMP of Rs 155, the stock trades at 15.5x/12.4x of FY23E/FY24E EPS. We feel that investors’ can buy the stock at in the band of Rs 155-158 and add on dips at Rs 137 for base case target price of Rs 172.5 (14.5x Dec-2023E EPS) and bull case target price of Rs 184 (15.5x Dec2023E EPS) over the next two quarters.