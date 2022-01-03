MARKET NEWS

English
Markets
January 03, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at fresh intraday high, Sensex surges 600pts; smallcaps outshine

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with IT, Auto, Realty and Capital Goods indices up 1-2 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,871.84618.02 +1.06%
    Nifty 5017,532.50178.45 +1.03%
    Nifty Bank35,976.95495.25 +1.40%
    Nifty 50 17,532.50 178.45 (1.03%)
    Mon, Jan 03, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Eicher Motors2,713.20121.30 +4.68%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Cipla929.90-14.20 -1.50%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11099.70162.80 +1.49%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14195.00-28.00 -0.20%


  • January 03, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

    Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development on Maharashtra government waiving property tax on residential units up to 500 sq ft: It is a welcome move of waiving off the property tax. This will certainly impact the lives of nearly 16 lakh residential homes in Mumbai. We believe it will be offset by the real estate industry rebounding, with the mid-to upper-end segments purchasing flats in unprecedented numbers. The revenue shortfall of the Government will be filled by the top section certainly.

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

    Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries: The research firm has an overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 2,925 per share. The company's new energy stack continues to fall in place as India progresses to decarbonisation target. Acquisition of a Sodium Technology player has multiple synergies with green plans. The company's refinery is potentially adding value in developing carbon anode side of the battery. The stock was trading at Rs 2,388.30, up Rs 20.15, or 0.85 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,391.75 and an intraday low of Rs 2,364.95.

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coal India share price jumps after rise in coal production in December: Coal India share price jumped over 4 percent after the company reported rise in December 2021 coal production. Coal India Limited on January 1, 2022 reported a 3.3 percent rise in coal production to 60.2 million tonne (MT) in December. The state-owned company had produced 58.3 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing for exchanges on Saturday.

    The firm's coal output increased 5.3 percent to 413.6 MT during the April-December period from 392.8 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it added. Coal offtake increased in December 2021 by 15.7 percent to 60.7 MT compared to 15.5 MT in December last year.

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

    NCC gags five new orders worth Rs 1,898 crore in December 2021: NCC has received five new orders totaling to Rs 1,898 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2021. Out of this, three orders of Rs 988 crore pertain to Building Division and balance two orders of Rs 910 crore pertain to Water Division. These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company said in an exchange filing. The stock was trading at Rs 72.05, up Rs 1.75, or 2.49 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 72.65 and an intraday low of Rs 70.30.

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

    HDFC Securities on S H Kelkar and Company: We believe the company would be a major beneficiary of increasing demand from FMCG companies specifically present in personal care, packaged foods & dairy products. Management guided for 12-13% CAGR in revenue over the next 3-4 years. Company said that gross margin would be sustainable at 42-43% area in the medium term. We expect 12.5% revenue CAGR over FY21-24E largely led by strong volume growth in the end user industry. 

    We believe margin should remain around 15-16.5% over the same period largely due to pressure in gross margin and higher expenses. We estimate ~9% PAT CAGR on the back of strong revenue and steady margin. Recently global giant Firmenich Aromatics took 10% stake in the company. This would help SHK in technological & R&D newer product development. Management said that the company will maintain distribution policy of 30-40% via dividend/buybacks as no major capex is planned in the medium term. 

    At CMP of Rs 155, the stock trades at 15.5x/12.4x of FY23E/FY24E EPS. We feel that investors’ can buy the stock at in the band of Rs 155-158 and add on dips at Rs 137 for base case target price of Rs 172.5 (14.5x Dec-2023E EPS) and bull case target price of Rs 184 (15.5x Dec2023E EPS) over the next two quarters. 

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 570.58 points or 0.98% at 58824.40, and the Nifty jumped 163.30 points or 0.94% at 17517.30. TCS, Bajaj Finserv and Coal India are the top gainers while Tata Motors, TCS and RBL Bank are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, auto, financials, capital goods and realty added a percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • January 03, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

    Just in: India December manufacturing PMI at 55.5 against 57.6 (MoM).

  • January 03, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research: The Indian benchmarks made a positive start on the first trading session of the calendar year 2022. Market participants will be cautious as the Reserve Bank said India’s current account slipped into a deficit of 49.6 billion in the third quarter. There may be some buzz in NBFCs stocks as Crisil rating agency report showed continued momentum in their growth. Some respite may come in the market as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs. 575.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs. 1,165.62 crore in the Indian equity market on December month. 
    Research suggests that 17200-17300 may act as an important levels in the market to stay positive. If the market sustained the level of 17200-17300, we can expect it to trade till the range of 17500-17600. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.

  • January 03, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee has opened flat at 74.35 per dollar on January 3. 

    The US dollar declined by 0.35% on Friday in quiet holiday trading and absence of any major economic data. However, a sharp fall was prevented on risk aversion in the global markets. The dollar ended 2021 on a strong note gaining nearly 7% on hopes the US Fed will hike rates sooner than its peers, said ICICIDirect.

    Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.10% on weakness in the dollar and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets. Further, rupee gained strength on FII inflows. However, sharp gains were prevented as investors remained vigilant ahead of economic data from the country, it added.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

