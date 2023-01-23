Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets gain, oil prices fall

January 23, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Market on Friday:

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session on January 20 amid selling seen across sectors barring power and financials.

After a muted start, the market remained flat with a negative bias and closed near the day's low on last-hour selling.

The Sensex ended 236.66 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 60,621.77 and the Nifty lost 80.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 18,027.70.

HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Nestle India were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. The gainers included Coal India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC and ITC.

On the sectoral front, except Nifty Bank, all indices ended in the red. Auto, FMCG, infra, information technology, metal and pharma were down 0.3-1 percent.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.5 percent each.

On the BSE, metal, and FMCG indices shed nearly a percent each, while auto, capital goods, healthcare and realty were down 0.5 percent each. Buying was seen in the bank, oil & gas and power names.