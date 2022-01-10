Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains, Nifty around 17,950 led by realty, auto, banks

January 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

SBI Cards falls after Goldman Sachs says 'Sell'



Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell more than 2% after CNBC-TV18 reported that brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on the scrip with a ‘Sell’ rating and a price target of Rs. 654, implying downside of 29%.



The brokerage is among the first institutional brokers to initiate a ‘Sell’ call on the stock and believes rich valuations of the company have made risk-reward ratio unfavourable.

While Goldman Sachs acknowledged that the company has managed the COVID-19 situation well, it also said that there are several headwinds for the credit card company going ahead.

SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 906.10, down Rs 22.10, or 2.38 percent.