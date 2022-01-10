MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
January 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains, Nifty around 17,950 led by realty, auto, banks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty, Auto and Bank indices up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,232.97488.32 +0.82%
    Nifty 5017,957.75145.05 +0.81%
    Nifty Bank38,159.90420.30 +1.11%
    Nifty 50 17,957.75 145.05 (0.81%)
    Mon, Jan 10, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Maruti Suzuki8,180.00274.00 +3.47%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Wipro693.35-18.15 -2.55%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2720.0546.50 +1.74%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13849.50-8.45 -0.06%


  • January 10, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    17950 is a stiff resistance for the Nifty and if we can close above this level, the index can go up to 18500. 

    The overall market trend is positive and intraday corrections can be utilized to accumulate long positions. 17700 is the revised support for this week.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

    SBI Cards falls after Goldman Sachs says 'Sell'
     
    Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell more than 2% after CNBC-TV18 reported that brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on the scrip with a ‘Sell’ rating and a price target of Rs. 654, implying downside of 29%.
     
    The brokerage is among the first institutional brokers to initiate a ‘Sell’ call on the stock and believes rich valuations of the company have made risk-reward ratio unfavourable. 

    While Goldman Sachs acknowledged that the company has managed the COVID-19 situation well, it also said that there are several headwinds for the credit card company going ahead.

    SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 906.10, down Rs 22.10, or 2.38 percent.

  • January 10, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index added 1 percent supported by the Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland

    Nifty Auto index added 1 percent supported by the Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland
  • January 10, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

    Ucal Fuel Systems to close completely the manufacturing activity at Puducherry unit

    Ucal Fuel Systems has decided to close completely the manufacturing activities at its Plant II situated at A-98-A100-A107, PIPDIC Industrial Estate, Mettupalayam, Puducherry – 605 009 due to restriction on emission norms imposed by the Government, technological change, and transition of Bharat Stage IV to Bharat Stage VI, and ultimately to Electric Vehicles has resulted in rendering our products completely out-dated and fall into disuse.

    At 09:52 hrs Ucal Fuel Systems was quoting at Rs 164.50, up Rs 5.00, or 3.13 percent.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 10, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading higher with Nifty around 17950.

    The Sensex was up 481.93 points or 0.81% at 60226.58, and the Nifty was up 142.50 points or 0.80% at 17955.20. About 2440 shares have advanced, 713 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading higher with Nifty around 17950. The Sensex was up 481.93 points or 0.81% at 60226.58, and the Nifty was up 142.50 points or 0.80% at 17955.20. About 2440 shares have advanced, 713 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
  • January 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

    CreditAccess Grameen's gross loan portfolio up by 18.4% YoY to Rs 14,587 crore

    CreditAccess Grameen December 2021 business update:

    CreditAccess Grameen's consolidated gross loan portfolio (GLP) grew by 18.4% YoY to Rs 14,587 crore in Decembe 21

    Its consolidated disbursements stood at Rs 1,845 crore and consolidated branch network grew by 14.7% YoY to 1,593 branches in Dec-21.

    CreditAccess Grameen was quoting at Rs 574.05, up Rs 4.10, or 0.72 percent.

  • January 10, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    India's forex reserves down by $1.466 billion to $633.614 billion

    The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.466 billion to $633.614 billion in the week ended December 31, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended December 24, the reserves dipped by $587 million to $635.08 billion. It touched a life-time high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

    During the reporting week ended December 31, the decline in foreign exchange reserves was on account of a fall in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

  • January 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added 2 percent supported by the Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha

    BSE Realty index added 2 percent supported by the Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha
  • January 10, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

    RBL Bank announces a strategic collaboration with Google

    RBL Bank and Google today announced a strategic collaboration to fuel the Bank’s customer experience strategy and expand its value proposition to serve its rapidly growing customer base through its digital platform, Abacus 2.0, company said in its release. 

    This collaboration will enable better customer data management, and analytics, enabling effective cross-selling within the Bank’s large customer base and subsequently reducing the cost of customer acquisition, significantly, it added.

    RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 136.25, up Rs 1.00, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 10, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • January 10, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on January 10 with Nifty above 17900 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 402.36 points or 0.67% at 60147.01, and the Nifty was up 112 points or 0.63% at 17924.70. About 1894 shares have advanced, 396 shares declined, and 182 shares are unchanged.

    TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Cipla, Nestle, Sun Pharma and HCL Technologies.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.