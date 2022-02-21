Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 400 pts with all sectors in the red, Nifty below 17,200

February 21, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher view on Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported weak Q4CY21 earnings. EBITDA fell 26% YoY to Rs 5.7 billion, below our/consensus estimates by 16%/20%. Miss was on account of higher than expected energy cost and other expenses.

ACEM delivered material turnaround in earnings over last couple of years. This is manifested by multifold increase in volumes under MSA, acceleration in investments on waste heat recovery plants (share of renewable energy to increase by 6.6x to 38% by end of CY22) and new expansion plans (60% increase in capacity to 50mnt in medium term).

These constructive changes shall translate in meaningful improvement in margins and volume growth in coming years.

Given the better visibility on volume growth and improved margins trajectory, we maintain buy rating with revised target price of Rs 390 (earlier Rs 440), EV/EBITDA of 13.5x CY23e.