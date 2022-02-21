Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 400 pts with all sectors in the red, Nifty below 17,200

Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported weak Q4CY21 earnings. EBITDA fell 26% YoY to Rs 5.7 billion, below our/consensus estimates by 16%/20%. Miss was on account of higher than expected energy cost and other expenses.
ACEM delivered material turnaround in earnings over last couple of years. This is manifested by multifold increase in volumes under MSA, acceleration in investments on waste heat recovery plants (share of renewable energy to increase by 6.6x to 38% by end of CY22) and new expansion plans (60% increase in capacity to 50mnt in medium term).
These constructive changes shall translate in meaningful improvement in margins and volume growth in coming years.
Given the better visibility on volume growth and improved margins trajectory, we maintain buy rating with revised target price of Rs 390 (earlier Rs 440), EV/EBITDA of 13.5x CY23e.
Bullish on the future of green mobility, the Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in the country to roll out electric vehicles, according to a top company official.
The Chennai-based firm has also lined up a Rs 500 crore investment to develop powertrains based on alternative fuels like CNG, hydrogen and electric for its commercial vehicles range.
The company has already announced a USD 200 million (nearly Rs 1,500 crore) investment through its UK-based arm Switch Mobility for electric mobility. Click to Read More
February 21, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
India records nearly 20% fall in daily COVID-19 cases
India has reported 16,051 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 19.6 per cent lower than the previous day while the number of active cases, too, continued to decline swiftly.
The active COVID-19 caseload in the country stands at 2,02, 131—9.8 per cent lower than the previous day. Active cases now make up less than 0.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases.
The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,28,22, 473. Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There are strong headwinds for the market arising from Ukraine tensions and monetary tightening by the Fed expected from March onwards. Adding to these headwinds there are concerns specific to India like sustained FII selling and rising crude.
Brent crude at around USD 94 a barrel can aggravate inflation in India and depreciating rupee may further prompt FIIs to sell. Retail investor optimism and cash rich DIIs are positives.
Trends of improving earnings growth and fair valuations in segments like financials are supporting the market. Investors may wait till clarity emerges on the Ukraine front. March is likely to be an event filled month with state election results, Fed meet and LIC IPO.
February 21, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
February 21, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on February 21 with Nifty below 17200 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 228.26 points or 0.39% at 57604.71, and the Nifty was down 77.50 points or 0.45% at 17198.80. About 727 shares have advanced, 1476 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Dr Reddy’s Labs, NTPC, TCS, Power Grid Corp and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products and Wipro.
Some geopolitical tensions faced by the world is pulling down the equity markets, world over. And investors shifting some of the portfolio to the safer heavens of bonds and gold. But amid constructive talks between the French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine might act as a hope to cease the tensions and at the same time ease the crude prices which touched the highs of nearly $95.
With the monthly expiry week starting today, the markets seems to be a bit volatile and investors are advised to trade cautiously.
Like all dips, this might also be a good opportunity to invest for the long-term gains. On the technical front the Nifty50 seems to take support at 17,100 while resistance at 17,400. For Bank Nifty support stands at 37,200 and resistance at 38,000.
February 21, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Gold slips from over 8-month high:
Gold prices fell from a more than eight-month high hit earlier on Monday, as safe-haven demand eased after the U.S. president agreed to meet his Russian counterpart over the Ukraine crisis.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,893.80 per ounce by 0139 GMT, retreating from $1,908.02 - its highest since June 3 hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,898.60.