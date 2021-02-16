Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 15,350; metal stocks outshine

February 16, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

Geojit Financial Services

Nifty appeared extremely reluctant yesterday to make much headway through the day, despite brief bursts seen in the opening and closing moments. Patterns and oscillators continue to be in favour of the 15,500 objective, and more, though.

Towards this end, eyes today will be on 15,300, as long as above which, bulls shall have no worries. However, there is a fair possibility of brief penetration of this pivot at some point today, but shorts may not be warranted until below 15,179.