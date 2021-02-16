MARKET NEWS

February 16, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 15,350; metal stocks outshine

ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • February 16, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Geojit Financial Services

    Nifty appeared extremely reluctant yesterday to make much headway through the day, despite brief bursts seen in the opening and closing moments. Patterns and oscillators continue to be in favour of the 15,500 objective, and more, though.

    Towards this end, eyes today will be on 15,300, as long as above which, bulls shall have no worries. However, there is a fair possibility of brief penetration of this pivot at some point today, but shorts may not be warranted until below 15,179.

  • February 16, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

    Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 72.70. It is expected to trade with bullish momentum for the day. Market is trading in very narrow range on the previous trading day. Below 72.65 levels it is expected to test 72.50 levels.

  • February 16, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading flat at 72.71 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened marginally higher at 72.65 per dollar versus Monday's close of 72.69.

  • February 16, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Shares of Security Intelligence Services (SIS) jumped over 9 percent on BSE on February 16, a day after the company announced a share buyback plan of Rs 100 crore.

    The private security firm, as per a February 15 BSE filing, would be buying back a total of 18,18,181 shares at a price of Rs 550 apiece. The shares being bought represent 1.23 percent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares, the company said in a press release.

  • February 16, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    More than 250 stocks hit 52-week highs

    More than 250 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and State Bank of India, hit their fresh 52-week highs on BSE.

  • February 16, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty above 15400 led by the metal and PSU banking stocks.

    At 10:46 IST, the Sensex was up 277.63 points or 0.53% at 52,431.76, and the Nifty was up 96.60 points or 0.63% at 15,411.30. About 1361 shares have advanced, 1122 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.

  • February 16, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    New Listing:

    Brookfield REIT share price kickstarted trading with a marginal premium at Rs 279 on the National Stock Exchange, on February 16, against issue price of Rs 275.

    The REIT, sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, raised Rs 3,800 crore through a public issue which was subscribed 7.94 times during February 3-5.

  • February 16, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Glenmark launches SUTIB to treat kidney cancer in India

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched SUTIB, the generic version of Sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer in India. The drug is launched at a MRP that is approximately 96% lower than the MRP compared to the innovator brand, priced at Rs 7000 (50 mg), Rs 3600 (25 mg) and Rs 1840 (12.5 mg) per month. Sunitinib is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). 

  • February 16, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The index continued its upward momentum with yet another gap up opening. We are steadily heading to 15,500 which should be the next target and level of resistance for the Nifty. While a good support lies at 15,100, traders should lock in profits at regular intervals and update stops as well. Since we are at market highs any drop or correction can make the markets volatile. Hence, extreme caution should be exercised at all times

  • February 16, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Lower risks for the credit metrics of Indian oil marketing firms: Fitch Ratings

    The sustained strength of marketing margins (MM) and recovering demand for petroleum products is supporting the profitability of India's oil marketing companies against weak gross refining margins (GRM), thereby lowering downside risks for their credit metrics, Fitch Ratings says.

