Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts; Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power most active

The company has already spent Rs 215 billion on KGDWN-98/2. Three wells are already producing 1.7 mmscmd of gas. By May'23, the field is expected to produce first oil, peaking at 45 kbopd in FY25. Along with that, gas production is estimated to reach a peak of 10-12 mmscmd in FY25.

Additionally, ONGC envisages a total expenditure of Rs 41.4 billion on Daman Upside and is likely to add 13.9 mmtoe (mainly gas) over the lifetime of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Oct'25.

The Kirit Parikh recommendations render the much needed respite from low gas prices, as the average gas production cost of ONGC currently stands at ~USD 3/mmBtu, with the NCV for APM gas remaining below USD 3/mmBtu for 10 quarters since Nov'14, thereby generating marginal profit for ONGC.

ONGC is trading at 2x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 3x FY24E P/E.

Broking house value ONGC at 6x Dec'24E adj. EPS of Rs 28.5 and add the value of investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 200. Reiterate buy with 36% potential upside.