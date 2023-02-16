Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts; Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power most active

Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,793.80, up Rs 8.75, or 0.49 percent.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,556.20
|281.11
|+0.46%
|Nifty 50
|18,096.60
|80.75
|+0.45%
|Nifty Bank
|41,827.65
|96.60
|+0.23%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tech Mahindra
|1,111.95
|40.55
|+3.78%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hero Motocorp
|2,556.35
|-15.65
|-0.61%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|31419.30
|484.95
|+1.57%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|45823.00
|23.80
|+0.05%
Tanla Platforms will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023
The company has already spent Rs 215 billion on KGDWN-98/2. Three wells are already producing 1.7 mmscmd of gas. By May'23, the field is expected to produce first oil, peaking at 45 kbopd in FY25. Along with that, gas production is estimated to reach a peak of 10-12 mmscmd in FY25.
Additionally, ONGC envisages a total expenditure of Rs 41.4 billion on Daman Upside and is likely to add 13.9 mmtoe (mainly gas) over the lifetime of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Oct'25.
The Kirit Parikh recommendations render the much needed respite from low gas prices, as the average gas production cost of ONGC currently stands at ~USD 3/mmBtu, with the NCV for APM gas remaining below USD 3/mmBtu for 10 quarters since Nov'14, thereby generating marginal profit for ONGC.
ONGC is trading at 2x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 3x FY24E P/E.
Broking house value ONGC at 6x Dec'24E adj. EPS of Rs 28.5 and add the value of investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 200. Reiterate buy with 36% potential upside.
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Interglobe Avi
|6176
|1899
|1.17
|Mishtann Foods
|200000
|8.5
|0.17
|Vodafone Idea
|210016
|7.57
|0.16
|Mishtann Foods
|200100
|8.54
|0.17
|Mishtann Foods
|200000
|8.5
|0.17
|GTL Infra
|363943
|0.96
|0.03
|Yes Bank
|271158
|16.35
|0.44
|GTL Infra
|346642
|0.96
|0.03
|GTL Infra
|353358
|0.96
|0.03
|GTL Infra
|1000000
|0.96
|0.1
Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty above 18,100.
The Sensex was up 379.85 points or 0.62% at 61654.94, and the Nifty was up 111.50 points or 0.62% at 18127.30. About 1920 shares have advanced, 975 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
Time Technoplast share price gained on February 16 as the firm won single-largest order for supply of CNG Cascades.
Time Technoplast received single-largest order worth Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type - IV Composite Cylinders, company said in its press release.
The supply of the order will be completed within one year from the date of purchase order.
Patel Engineering's share price added nearly 10 percent in the early trade on February 16 after the company along with its joint venture (JV) partners was declared the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 1,567 crore.
Patel Engineering along with its JV partners have been declared the L1 bidder for Rs 1,567 crore worth of projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the company said in a press release. The company's share in these new orders is Rs 1,006 crore.
These orders include the construction of a pressure irrigation system to supply water through the rising/gravity mains by pressurised pipeline system for micro-irrigation under the Rihand Micro Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh.
The order also includes investigation, design, construction, testing, and commissioning of works comprising civil and allied works under lift irrigation schemes no.1 and 2 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. All the projects are scheduled to be completed in 36 months.
Ambuja Cements has been declared as the ‘Preferred bidder’ for the Uskalvagu limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Odisha.
The block is situated in Malkangiri District, Odisha over an area of ~547 Hectare with estimated limestone resource of ~141 million tonnes having average CaO content of 43.74%, company said in its release.