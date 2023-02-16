English
    February 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts; Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts; Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power most active
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:28 AM IST

        Tanla Platforms to launch Wisely ATP at MWC in Barcelona, Spain

      • 10:15 AM IST

        Motilal Oswal reiterates buy on ONGC with 36% potential upside

      • 10:07 AM IST

        USFDA classifies Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana units as Voluntary Action Indicated

      • 10:03 AM IST

        Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty around 18,100; ONGC, Adani Enterprises top gainers

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Time Technoplast share price rises after bagging big order worth Rs 134 crore

      • 09:51 AM IST

        Patel Engineering share price rises 10% as JV declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,567 cr projects

      • 09:44 AM IST

        Ambuja Cements declares as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block

      • 09:42 AM IST

        Hindustan Aeronautics signs contract with Argentinian Air Force

      • 09:30 AM IST

        As Vodafone Idea's losses widen, brokerages set Rs 5 target price for the stock

      • 09:05 AM IST

        Markets are likely to see a positive opening: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:03 AM IST

        Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 82.70 per dollar

      • 08:58 AM IST

        Dollar climbs on higher rate expectations, Aussie slides on jobs shock

      • 08:54 AM IST

        Air Cairo chooses RateGain Travel's AirGain to increase market share

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Aditya Birla Group to sell up to 49 percent of renewables business to raise $400 million

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Oil edges up as market shrugs off U.S. inventory surge

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Viaz Tyres IPO to open for subscription between February 16-21

      • 08:38 AM IST

        US manufacturing output surges in January

      • 08:35 AM IST

        BHEL, PNB, Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance under F&O ban

      • 08:29 AM IST

        MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies

      • 08:26 AM IST

        Expect defence, capital goods, auto sector to do well: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:20 AM IST

        SecureKloud Technologies signs MoU with Suvik Technologies FZE to form JV in Dubai

      • 08:11 AM IST

        US retail sales post biggest gain in nearly two years

      • 08:04 AM IST

        IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal's wife to offload 4% stake via block deal

      • 08:02 AM IST

        Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics kickstarts IPO prep to raise Rs 2,000 crore

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Asian markets trade firm with Hang Seng, Kospi up 1% each

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Govt cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum

      • 07:47 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

      • 07:46 AM IST

        PTC Industries signs MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics SED, Koraput

      • 07:35 AM IST

        S&P 500 ends higher after strong retail sales data

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,556.20281.11 +0.46%
      Nifty 5018,096.6080.75 +0.45%
      Nifty Bank41,827.6596.60 +0.23%
      Nifty 50 18,096.60 80.75 (0.45%)
      Thu, Feb 16, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,111.9540.55 +3.78%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,556.35-15.65 -0.61%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT31419.30484.95 +1.57%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG45823.0023.80 +0.05%


    • February 16, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

      Kotak Mahindra Bank hiked lending rates by 5 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,793.80, up Rs 8.75, or 0.49 percent.

    • February 16, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

      Tanla Platforms to launch Wisely ATP at MWC in Barcelona, Spain

      Tanla Platforms will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023

      Tanla Platforms will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023
    • February 16, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
      Advance/Decline (Intra-day)
      NIFTY 50
      18,109.75 93.9(0.52%)
      37
      13
    • February 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      Motilal Oswal View on ONGC:

      The company has already spent Rs 215 billion on KGDWN-98/2. Three wells are already producing 1.7 mmscmd of gas. By May'23, the field is expected to produce first oil, peaking at 45 kbopd in FY25. Along with that, gas production is estimated to reach a peak of 10-12 mmscmd in FY25.

      Additionally, ONGC envisages a total expenditure of Rs 41.4 billion on Daman Upside and is likely to add 13.9 mmtoe (mainly gas) over the lifetime of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Oct'25.

      The Kirit Parikh recommendations render the much needed respite from low gas prices, as the average gas production cost of ONGC currently stands at ~USD 3/mmBtu, with the NCV for APM gas remaining below USD 3/mmBtu for 10 quarters since Nov'14, thereby generating marginal profit for ONGC.

      ONGC is trading at 2x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 3x FY24E P/E.

      Broking house value ONGC at 6x Dec'24E adj. EPS of Rs 28.5 and add the value of investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 200. Reiterate buy with 36% potential upside.

      The company has already spent Rs 215 billion on KGDWN-98/2. Three wells are already producing 1.7 mmscmd of gas. By May'23, the field is expected to produce first oil, peaking at 45 kbopd in FY25. Along with that, gas production is estimated to reach a peak of 10-12 mmscmd in FY25. Additionally, ONGC envisages a total expenditure of Rs 41.4 billion on Daman Upside and is likely to add 13.9 mmtoe (mainly gas) over the lifetime of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Oct'25. The Kirit Parikh recommendations render the much needed respite from low gas prices, as the average gas production cost of ONGC currently stands at ~USD 3/mmBtu, with the NCV for APM gas remaining below USD 3/mmBtu for 10 quarters since Nov'14, thereby generating marginal profit for ONGC. ONGC is trading at 2x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 3x FY24E P/E. Broking house value ONGC at 6x Dec'24E adj. EPS of Rs 28.5 and add the value of investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 200. Reiterate buy with 36% potential upside.
    • February 16, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

      On BSE

      Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Interglobe Avi617618991.17
      Mishtann Foods2000008.50.17
      Vodafone Idea2100167.570.16
      Mishtann Foods2001008.540.17
      Mishtann Foods2000008.50.17
      GTL Infra3639430.960.03
      Yes Bank27115816.350.44
      GTL Infra3466420.960.03
      GTL Infra3533580.960.03
      GTL Infra10000000.960.1
    • February 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

      USFDA classifies Aurobindo Pharma's 

      Telangana units as Voluntary Action Indicated

      Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

      Telangana units as Voluntary Action Indicated Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
    • February 16, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty above 18,100.

      The Sensex was up 379.85 points or 0.62% at 61654.94, and the Nifty was up 111.50 points or 0.62% at 18127.30. About 1920 shares have advanced, 975 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.

    • February 16, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    • February 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Time Technoplast bags big order worth Rs 134 crore

      Time Technoplast share price gained on February 16 as the firm won single-largest order for supply of CNG Cascades.

      Time Technoplast received single-largest order worth Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type - IV Composite Cylinders, company said in its press release.

      The supply of the order will be completed within one year from the date of purchase order.

    • February 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Patel Engineering's share price added nearly 10 percent in the early trade on February 16 after the company along with its joint venture (JV) partners was declared the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 1,567 crore.

      Patel Engineering along with its JV partners have been declared the L1 bidder for Rs 1,567 crore worth of projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the company said in a press release. The company's share in these new orders is Rs 1,006 crore.

      These orders include the construction of a pressure irrigation system to supply water through the rising/gravity mains by pressurised pipeline system for micro-irrigation under the Rihand Micro Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh.

      The order also includes investigation, design, construction, testing, and commissioning of works comprising civil and allied works under lift irrigation schemes no.1 and 2 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. All the projects are scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

    • February 16, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    • February 16, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Ambuja Cements declares as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block

      Ambuja Cements has been declared as the ‘Preferred bidder’ for the Uskalvagu limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Odisha.

      The block is situated in Malkangiri District, Odisha over an area of ~547 Hectare with estimated limestone resource of ~141 million tonnes having average CaO content of 43.74%, company said in its release.

      Ambuja Cements has been declared as the ‘Preferred bidder’ for the Uskalvagu limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Odisha. The block is situated in Malkangiri District, Odisha over an area of ~547 Hectare with estimated limestone resource of ~141 million tonnes having average CaO content of 43.74%, company said in its release.
