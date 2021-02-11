MARKET NEWS

February 11, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,063.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 74.50 points or 0.49 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,063.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday

    Indian market closed in the red for the second consecutive day in a row on February 10 pushing benchmark indices lower, but a smart bounce back towards the close of the day capped the losses. This suggests that bulls have not left the party yet.

    The S&P BSE Sensex which was down nearly 500 points from the previous close of 51,329 during the day, closed with a marginal loss of about 20 points. The Nifty50 which broke below 15,000 also managed to bounce back to close just a shade above 15,100.

    Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 19 points to 51,309 while the Nifty50 closed with a loss of 2.80 points at 15,106.50.

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…
  • February 11, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

