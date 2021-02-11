Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

February 11, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Market on Wednesday

Indian market closed in the red for the second consecutive day in a row on February 10 pushing benchmark indices lower, but a smart bounce back towards the close of the day capped the losses. This suggests that bulls have not left the party yet.

The S&P BSE Sensex which was down nearly 500 points from the previous close of 51,329 during the day, closed with a marginal loss of about 20 points. The Nifty50 which broke below 15,000 also managed to bounce back to close just a shade above 15,100.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 19 points to 51,309 while the Nifty50 closed with a loss of 2.80 points at 15,106.50.