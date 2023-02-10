English
    February 10, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex falls 150 points; Paytm, Zomato, Adani Enterprises most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index down 1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 1 percent.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex falls 150 points; Paytm, Zomato, Adani Enterprises most active
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:12 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 1 percent led by Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank

      • 10:06 AM IST

        BSE Metal index sheds 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel

      • 10:00 AM IST

        Indices trade near the day's low with Nifty around 17800

      • 09:45 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma Q3 profit plunges 19% YoY to Rs 491 crore, revenue grows 7%

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Lupin shares fall nearly 5% as Q3 profit plunges 72%

      • 09:29 AM IST

        LIC shares gains 2% as Q3 net profit surges multi-fold to Rs 6,334 crore

      • 09:25 AM IST

        MSCI changes FIF of Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises

      • 09:18 AM IST

        Zomato share price decline as losses widen in Decemner quarter

      • 09:15 AM IST

        Indices opens lower with Nifty below 17,900

      • 09:09 AM IST

        Mahindra & Mahindra to expand manufacturing facility in Telangana

      • 09:04 AM IST

        Rupee opens 10 paise lower at 82.61 per dollar

      • 09:01 AM IST

        Asia stocks head for second weekly loss as Fed rate worries flare

      • 08:53 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma to transfer API Non-Antibiotic Division to Auro Pharma

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Hindalco Industries Q3 net profit drops 63% to Rs 1,362 crore

      • 08:36 AM IST

        US weekly jobless claims increase, labor market remains tight

      • 08:30 AM IST

        IRCTC Q3 net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 70%

      • 08:21 AM IST

        Dollar defensive as investors remain cautious ahead of inflation data

      • 08:15 AM IST

        HPCL Q3 net profit plunges 67% to Rs 444 crore, revenue rises 12%

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Lupin Q3 profit plunges 72% to Rs 153 crore, revenue grows 4%

      • 08:01 AM IST

        Zomato Q3 loss widens to Rs 347 crore, revenue jumps 75% YoY

      • 07:57 AM IST

        Oil dips but heads for weekly gain despite U.S. downturn fears

      • 07:45 AM IST

        MSCI India index to include Bank of Baroda, CG Power and exclude Biocon

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Varun Beverages promoters likely to sell shares worth Rs 850 crore via block deal

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower tracking weak US markets. Straits Times, Kospi, Hang Seng down 0.5 percent each

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Wall Street dips as Treasury yields rise after auction

      • 07:32 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

    • February 10, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

      Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

      COMEX gold prices holds near a one month low of USD1,870 per troy ounce and is headed for a marginal weekly decline, amid a drumbeat of central bankers calling for further tightening ahead.

      Market pricing for US rates to peak in July inched higher as investors digested the fresh data, particularly a robust Labour market. Now interest rate futures are pricing in Fed funds to peak at 5.15% in July, compared with 4.9% seen before the US Labour data.

      US treasury yields pared early losses and rose across the curve, with the 10 year yield rising to 3.66%. Recent uptick in yields have taken some steam off the non-yielding yellow metal. Now the focus might shift towards US CPI data due next week, to gauge Fed’s future course of actions.

    • February 10, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent led by Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank

    • February 10, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      BSE Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel

    • February 10, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty around 17800.

      The Sensex was down 218.35 points or 0.36% at 60587.87, and the Nifty was down 70.40 points or 0.39% at 17823.10.About 1578 shares have advanced, 1261 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

      Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 218.35 points or 0.36% at 60587.87, and the Nifty was down 70.40 points or 0.39% at 17823.10.About 1578 shares have advanced, 1261 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
    • February 10, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Aurobindo Pharma has recorded a 18.7% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 491 crore for quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating margin performance.

      Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 6,407 crore increased by 6.7% over a year-ago period with US formulations business growing 9.3%, Europe formulation segment showing 0.4% increase and growth markets business rising 25.7% YoY.

      On the operating front, EBITDA fell 6% YoY to Rs 954.4 crore for the quarter with margin declining 204 bps YoY to 14.89% due to higher spend on R&D.

      Aurobindo Pharma has recorded a 18.7% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 491 crore for quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating margin performance.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 6,407 crore increased by 6.7% over a year-ago period with US formulations business growing 9.3%, Europe formulation segment showing 0.4% increase and growth markets business rising 25.7% YoY.

On the operating front, EBITDA fell 6% YoY to Rs 954.4 crore for the quarter with margin declining 204 bps YoY to 14.89% due to higher spend on R&D.
    • February 10, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
    • February 10, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      Lupin shares fall nearly 5% as Q3 profit plunges 72%

      Lupin share price fell nearly 5 percent on February 10 after company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore.

      Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23.

      Lupin share price fell nearly 5 percent on February 10 after company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore.

Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23.
    • February 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

      Paytm Large Trade | 2.1 crores shares (3.4% equity) change hands via block deal, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India share price gained more than 2 percent on February 10 as company reported a net profit of Rs 6,334.19 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), a multifold year-on-year increase on the back of strong growth.

      The net profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous year was Rs 234.91 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the life insurer's net profit has seen a sharp fall. Its September quarter net profit was Rs 15,952.49 crore.

      The life insurance behemoth’s net premium income grew by 14.5 percent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from Rs 97,620 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The first-year premium or new business premium grew to Rs 9,724.71 crore from Rs 8,748.55 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year.

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      MSCI changes FIF of Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises

      MSCI has changed the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) in a few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks.

      Given the reduction in weightage, Adani Transmission (-$145 million), Adani Total Gas (-$110 million) and Adani Enterprises (-$161 million) might see the heaviest outflow among all, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

      Meanwhile, other stocks that are likely to witness selling due to a reduction in weightage are HCL Technologies (-$97 million), Jindal Steel & Power (-$19 million), Shriram Finance (-$14 million) and ACC (-$12 million), the brokerage firm added.

      Adani Total Gas touched 52-week low of Rs 1,258.25 and quoting at Rs 1,258.25, down Rs 66.20, or 5 percent.

      Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,896.05, down Rs 31.25, or 1.62 percent.

      Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,186.15 and quoting at Rs 1,186.15, down Rs 62.40, or 5 percent.

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Zomato's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore registered in the same quarter last year, the online food delivery platform announced on February 9. For Q2FY23, the net loss stood at Rs 251 crore.

